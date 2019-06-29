दिल्लीः पुलिस आयुक्त ने की पट्रोलिंग की पड़ताल, बोले गंभीर अपराधों में आई कमी

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik inspects the patrolling of Delhi Police; says, "it's a periodic general patrolling; have asked officers to conduct checking in their area. The impression that crime rate has increased in Delhi is incorrect. Heinous crimes have decreased" pic.twitter.com/loHMI362xP— ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने शुक्रवार को दिल्ली कांग्रेस के नेताओं के साथ बैठक की, जिसके बाद तत्काल प्रभाव से दिल्ली प्रदेश कांग्रेस कमेटी भंग कर दी गई है।
28 जून 2019