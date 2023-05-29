Wrestlers protest: जंतर-मंतर पर धरना दे पाएंगे पहलवान? पुलिस ने साफ की स्थिति, कहा- उन्होंने कानून तोड़े, अब..

दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर पर रविवार को पुलिस और पहलवानों के बीच जमकर धक्का मुक्की हुई। दिल्ली पुलिस ने कई पहलवानों को सुरक्षा घेरा तोड़कर महिला ‘महापंचायत’ के लिए नये संसद भवन की ओर बढ़ने की कोशिश करने के बाद कानून-व्यवस्था के उल्लंघन को लेकर हिरासत में लिया और जंतर-मंतर से पहलवानों के तंबू भी हटा दिए गए। पुलिस ने वहां धारा 144 लगाते हुए कहा कि अब पहलवानों को वहां दोबारा वापस नहीं आने दिया जाएगा। पुलिस की इस कार्रवाई को लेकर पहलवानों में गुस्सा देखने को मिल रहा है।

#WATCH | "We provided all possible facilities to the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar for the past 38 days. But yesterday they violated the law despite all requests made to them...They were detained and released by the evening," says Suman Nalwa, Deputy Commissioner of… https://t.co/pBIXisKB4e pic.twitter.com/kTsaZk1X11