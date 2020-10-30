दिल्ली : पुलिस ने मुठभेड़ के बाद एक बदमाश को गिरफ्तार किया 

Delhi Police arrests one Tarun alias Tori after a brief encounter in Narela Industrial Area.— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020
He was involved in several robberies in the national capital.
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.