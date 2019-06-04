शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Delhi Police arrested a Nigerian national Arthur Okeke for duping money on social media

नाइजीरियन नागरिक दिल्ली से गिरफ्तार, महिला बनकर लोगों से ऐंठता था पैसे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 04 Jun 2019 06:19 PM IST
दिल्ली पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया नाइजीरियन नागरिक
दिल्ली पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया नाइजीरियन नागरिक - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली पुलिस ने एक नाइजीरियाई नागरिक आर्थर ओकेके को सोशल मीडिया पर महिला बनकर लोगों से पैसे ठगने के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन


 

Recommended

Bollywood

अनिल अंबानी का बेटा इस वजह से मीडिया के सामने नहीं आता, पर्सनल प्लेन और लग्जरी कारों का है मालिक

4 जून 2019

jai anmol ambani
anil ambani
jai anmol ambani
jai anmol ambani
Bollywood

अनिल अंबानी का बेटा इस वजह से मीडिया के सामने नहीं आता, पर्सनल प्लेन और लग्जरी कारों का है मालिक

4 जून 2019

Bollywood

साइकिल पर पापड़ बेचने वाले ने दिए देश को सैकड़ों IITians, जानिए सुपर 30 के असली नायक के बारे में सबकुछ

4 जून 2019

super 30
anand kumar
anand kumar with wife
anand kumar
Bollywood

साइकिल पर पापड़ बेचने वाले ने दिए देश को सैकड़ों IITians, जानिए सुपर 30 के असली नायक के बारे में सबकुछ

4 जून 2019

Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन और जया का 46 साल पुराना वेडिंग एलबम, जानें कैसे शुरू हुई थी इनकी प्रेम कहानी

3 जून 2019

amitabh jaya
amitabh jaya
amitabh jaya
jaya bachchan
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन और जया का 46 साल पुराना वेडिंग एलबम, जानें कैसे शुरू हुई थी इनकी प्रेम कहानी

3 जून 2019

मोबाइल के जरिए ज्योतिषाचार्यो से करें बातचीत और पाएं समाधान - 15 मिनट
Astrology

मोबाइल के जरिए ज्योतिषाचार्यो से करें बातचीत और पाएं समाधान - 15 मिनट
मायावती और अखिलेश यादव
Varanasi

मायावती ने कहा, सपा-बसपा के रास्ते अलग...अखिलेश ने दिया ये जवाब

4 जून 2019

Bollywood

श्रीदेवी और बोनी कपूर के बारे में जानकर टूट गई थीं पहली पत्नी मोना, खुद बताई थी लव स्टोरी

4 जून 2019

sridevi boney kapoor
sridevi
Sridevi
Sridevi
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी और बोनी कपूर के बारे में जानकर टूट गई थीं पहली पत्नी मोना, खुद बताई थी लव स्टोरी

4 जून 2019

Bollywood

'मैं तुम्हारी मां नहीं हूं'- ये बात सुन सुष्मिता सेन की बेटी ने दिया था ये रिएक्शन

4 जून 2019

sushmita sen
sushmita sen
sushmita sen
sushmita sen daughter
Bollywood

'मैं तुम्हारी मां नहीं हूं'- ये बात सुन सुष्मिता सेन की बेटी ने दिया था ये रिएक्शन

4 जून 2019

जब आपकी खुशियों पर मंडराए काला साया तो करवाएं - नजर दोष निवारण पूजा
Astrology

जब आपकी खुशियों पर मंडराए काला साया तो करवाएं - नजर दोष निवारण पूजा
विज्ञापन
delhi police nigerian national social media
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

ajit doval
India News

आतंकवाद, उग्रवाद, हाईजैकर्स का एक इलाज, अजीत डोभाल

4 जून 2019

Delhi Election
India News

अब तक सबसे महंगा साबित हुआ 17वीं लोकसभा का चुनाव, 70,000 करोड़ खर्च 

4 जून 2019

राजनाथ सिंह, प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, अमित शाह
India News

केंद्र और राज्य संगठन का चेहरा तय करने में अगड़ा-पिछड़ा में उलझी भाजपा

4 जून 2019

boyfriend tells girlfriend that he spend one night with her mother
Bizarre News

ब्वॉयफ्रेंड ने बताई गर्लफ्रेंड की मां की ऐसी सच्चाई, सुनकर खिसक गई पैरों तले जमीन

4 जून 2019

Government in preparation for relief, 16 million families will get benefits
Business

राहत देने की तैयारी में सरकार, 16 करोड़ परिवारों को मिलेगा लाभ 

4 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था
India News

ब्रिटेन को पछाड़ भारत इस साल बन सकता है पांचवीं बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था 

4 जून 2019

राधा मोहन, मेनका गांधी, वीरेंद्र कुमार
India News

मेनका, राधामोहन या वीरेंद्र कुमार, लोकसभा अध्यक्ष पद की रेस में कौन मारेगा बाजी?

4 जून 2019

दिल्ली मेट्रो (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

नारी शक्ति को सुरक्षा चाहिए, फ्री मेट्रो राइड नहीं, केजरीवाल की घोषणा पर महिलाओं ने उठाए सवाल

4 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Agra

पेड़ न लगाने पर जेपी इन्फ्रा से होगी 18 करोड़ की वसूली

4 जून 2019

Mamata Banerjee Profile pic
India News

जय श्रीराम नारा पर जारी सियासी बवाल अब ममता ने बदली प्रोफाइल फोटो

4 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

विजेंद्र गुप्ता ने केजरीवाल पर किया मानहानि का केस
Delhi NCR

कल विजेंद्र गुप्ता ने केजरीवाल का कराया मुंह मीठा, अगले ही दिन ठोक दिया मानहानि का केस

दिल्ली विधानसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष विजेंद्र गुप्ता ने मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल और उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया के खिलाफ मानहानि का केस दायर किया है

4 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली मेट्रो (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

नारी शक्ति को सुरक्षा चाहिए, फ्री मेट्रो राइड नहीं, केजरीवाल की घोषणा पर महिलाओं ने उठाए सवाल

4 जून 2019

national akali dal seeks ban on pubg and other games
Delhi NCR

PUBG गेम पर बैन की मांग को लेकर नेशनल अकाली दल का प्रदर्शन, कानून मंत्री को सौंपा ज्ञापन

4 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

फरीदाबाद में खराब खड़े ट्रक में घुसी कार, हादसे में पति की मौत, पत्नी व बेटे समेत तीन घायल

4 जून 2019

नोएडा में जामा मस्जिद के पास लगी कुर्ते की दुकान
Delhi NCR

इसबार ईद पर गुलजार है मोदी स्टाइल कुर्ते का बाजार

4 जून 2019

मुफ्त सफर को लेकर राय देती महिलाएं
Delhi NCR

जानिए, बस और मेट्रो में मुफ्त सफर के एलान पर क्या है महिला कार्यकर्ताओं की राय

4 जून 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

आज से केजरीवाल समेत पूरी कैबिनेट रहेगी जनता के बीच

4 जून 2019

भावना खन्ना
Delhi NCR

बेटे की लाइलाज बीमारी ने सिखाई सहनशीलता और सकारात्मकता

4 जून 2019

इफ्तार...
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली सरकार ने दी इफ्तार की दावत, बीजेपी नेता विजेंदर गुप्ता ने किया केजरीवाल का मुंह मीठा

3 जून 2019

पूर्व सीजेआई आरएम लोढ़ा (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

सनसनीखेज: रिटायर्ड जज का मेल हैक कर पूर्व सीजेआई लोढ़ा से एक लाख ठगे

3 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

कैलाश विजयवर्गीय ने ममता बनर्जी पर साधा निशाना, कहा EVM पर सवाल उठाना गलत

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय ने ममता बनर्जी की जमकर आलोचना की। उन्होने कहा की ममता का EVM पर सवाल उठाना गलत है। वो जब जीतीं तो ईवीएम अच्छे थे, लेकिन जब वो हार जाती हैं तब दावा करने लगती हैं कि ईवीएम से छेड़छाड़ की गई है।

4 जून 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:05

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ मिल सकता है चाय पीने का सुनहरा मौका, जानिए कैसे

4 जून 2019

पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट 2:35

दुनिया के इन देशों में भी मुफ्त है पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट, अब दिल्ली में महिलाओं के लिए होगा फ्री

4 जून 2019

VIDEO : anil ambani son jai anmol ambani a media shy billionaire know about everything about him 02:38

VIDEO : अनिल अंबानी का बेटा इस वजह से मीडिया के सामने नहीं आता, पर्सनल प्लेन और लग्जरी कारों का है मालिक

4 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:38

कब और क्यों मनाई गई थी पहली ईद

4 जून 2019

Related

dead body
Delhi NCR

संबंध बनाने का विरोध करने पर नाबालिग देवर ने भाभी की हत्या कर भतीजे का गला घोंटा था

2 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

झुग्गी के पास पेशाब करने से रोका तो इलाके के बदमाश को पीट-पीटकर मार डाला

4 जून 2019

महात्मा गांधी की फोटो लगी टाइल्स
Delhi NCR

यूपीः शौचालयों में लगवा दी महात्मा गांधी की फोटो वाली टाइल्स, गुस्साए लोग एसडीएम ऑफिस पहुंचे

3 जून 2019

Arvind Kejriwal and Amit Shah
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल के सामने अमित शाह से तालमेल की चुनौती, बेहद तल्ख रहे हैं सियासी रिश्ते

2 जून 2019

पत्रकारों से बात करती सुमन और स्नेहा (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

ऑस्कर अवार्ड जीतने के बाद भी नौकरी के लिए दर-दर भटक रहीं सुमन व स्नेह

3 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

अदालत परिसर में वकीलों ने सिपाही को पीटा, वर्दी भी फाड़ डाली

4 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.