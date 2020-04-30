शहर चुनें

पायलट की समझदारी से पालम एयरबेस पर टला हादसा, टायर में गड़बड़ी के बाद रद्द किया टेक-ऑफ 

एएनआई, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 30 Apr 2020 08:05 PM IST
दिल्ली के पालम एयरपोर्ट पर पायलट की समझदारी से हादसा होने से टल गया। भारतीय वायु सेना ने जानकारी दी कि गुरुवार को एक डोर्नियर विमान पालम एयर बेस से नियमित उड़ान भरने के लिए तैयार था। लेकिन टेक-ऑफ रोल के दौरान पायलट को विमान ने एक टायर में गड़बड़ी का अंदेशा हुआ। पायलट ने तुरंत टेक ऑफ रद्द करने का निर्णय लिया जिससे बड़ा हादसा होने से टल गया। 
  जानकारी के मुताबिक विमान और चालक दल सुरक्षित है और किसी भी तरह की संपत्ति को कोई नुकसान नहीं हुआ है। भारतीय वायु सेना के तकनीकी दल द्वारा विमान को तुरंत रनवे से हटा लिया गया। 
