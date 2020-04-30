पायलट की समझदारी से पालम एयरबेस पर टला हादसा, टायर में गड़बड़ी के बाद रद्द किया टेक-ऑफ 

जानकारी के मुताबिक विमान और चालक दल सुरक्षित है और किसी भी तरह की संपत्ति को कोई नुकसान नहीं हुआ है। भारतीय वायु सेना के तकनीकी दल द्वारा विमान को तुरंत रनवे से हटा लिया गया।
The aircraft and crew on board are safe and there has been no damage to any property. The aircraft was towed off the runway by the technical crew of the IAF promptly: Indian Air Force https://t.co/3DDGsrOYSz— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2020
