A/c to meteorological conditions, Delhi NCR will continue to receive rainfall for next 48 hours. Heavy rain likely to occur at a few places. The capital has received only moderate rainfall, situation isn't critical: BP Yadav, Dy Director General, India Meteorological Department pic.twitter.com/evwbQbdSmJ— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2018
मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान जन आशीर्वाद यात्रा के दौरान एक जनसभा को संबोधित करने के बाद एकाएक फिसल के गिर पड़े। स्थानीय मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, यह वाकया उस वक्त हुआ जब वह चंदला में एक जनसभा को संबोधित करने पहुंचे थे।
27 जुलाई 2018