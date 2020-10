दिल्ली-एनसीआर में सांसों का संकट गहराया, जहरीली धुंध की चादर में लिपटी रही सुबह

Delhi: Air Quality Index is at 254 in ITO and 246 in Patparganj, both in 'poor' category, as per Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data.

Delhi: Air quality in the national capital remains poor; visuals from Rajpath area.



Shubham Bhadoria, a cyclist says, "We find it difficult to breathe while cycling as there's a lot of difference in the air quality now as compared to August." pic.twitter.com/sMOD84iBHC