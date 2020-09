दिल्ली : 171 दिनों बाद कल ब्लू और पिंक लाइन पर फिर शुरू होंगी मेट्रो सेवाएं

Re-opening of these two lines will ensure availability of nine of the existing 28 interchange metro stations from tomorrow as given below: Rajouri Garden, INA Delhi Haat, Mayur Vihar Phase – I, Karkarduma, Rajiv Chowk, Yamuna Bank, Anand Vihar ISBT, Azadpur and Sikanderpur: DMRC https://t.co/WYDISml6pi