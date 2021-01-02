दिल्ली मेट्रो: मैजेंटा लाइन के बाद अब इस कॉरिडोर पर भी चालक रहित संचालन की तैयारी में डीएमआरसी 

After starting driverless services on the 37 km long Magenta Line (Janakpuri West–Botanical Garden), another major corridor of the Delhi Metro, the 59 km long Pink Line (Majlis Park–Shiv Vihar) will also have driverless operations by the mid of 2021: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation pic.twitter.com/tTAeuViwvO— ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.