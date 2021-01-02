शहर चुनें
दिल्ली मेट्रो: मैजेंटा लाइन के बाद अब इस कॉरिडोर पर भी चालक रहित संचालन की तैयारी में डीएमआरसी 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 02 Jan 2021 06:54 PM IST
दिल्ली मेट्रो
दिल्ली मेट्रो - फोटो : फोटो: कुमार संजय

ख़बर सुनें
मैजेंटा लाइन के बाद अब डीएमआरसी पिंक लाइन पर भी चालक रहित संचालन करने की तैयारी में है। डीएमआरसी ने जानकारी दी है कि दिल्ली मेट्रो के एक और मुख्य कॉरिडोर पिंक लाइन(मजलिस पार्क से शिव विहार) पर भी साल 2021 के मध्य तक चालक रहित संचालन होगा। 
city & states delhi ncr delhi delhi metro rail corporation dmrc driverless operations pink line majlis park shiv vihar 2021

