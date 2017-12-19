बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दीवार तोड़ बाहर निकली वो मेट्रो जिसका 25 दिसंबर को PM मोदी करने वाले हैं उद्घाटन
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Delhi
›
Delhi NCR
›
delhi metro magenta line train collided in wall during trial run at kalindi kunj depot
{"_id":"5a39006d4f1c1b0d698c2f4e","slug":"delhi-metro-magenta-line-train-collided-in-wall-during-trial-run-at-kalindi-kunj-depot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u094b \u092e\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u093e 25 \u0926\u093f\u0938\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u094b PM \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0909\u0926\u094d\u0918\u093e\u091f\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 19 Dec 2017 05:55 PM IST
क्रिसमस के दिन नोएडा और दिल्ली वालों को प्रधानमंत्री मेट्रो फेज तीन की मजेंटा लाइन के एक सेक्शन को खोलकर जनता को तोहफा देने वाले हैं। उद्घाटन से ठीक पहले ही ट्रायल रन के दौरान इस लाइन पर चलने वाली मेट्रो दुर्घटना का शिकार हो गई है। ड्राइवरलेस यह ट्रेन पहली बार दिल्ली मेट्रो का हिस्सा बनने वाली है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a38c3174f1c1b001c8b9c10","slug":"archaeological-survey-of-india-found-two-thousand-years-old-city-in-old-delhi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u0926\u094b \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0930, \u0916\u0941\u0926\u093e\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a377e0d4f1c1b6e468bb41c","slug":"himachal-election-2017-live-result-leaders-who-lose-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u0935\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u0938\u0940\u091f \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u093e \u092a\u093e\u090f \u092f\u0947 10 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59b8fe164f1c1bf07f8b6919","slug":"pradyuman-thakur-murder-gardener-reveals-new-secret-about-main-accused-ashok","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092f\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u093e \u092c\u0938 \u0915\u0902\u0921\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!