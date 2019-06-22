शहर चुनें

Delhi Metro Delay in services between Vishwavidyalaya and Central Secretariat

दिल्ली: येलो लाइन पर मेट्रो संचालन में हो रही देरी, यात्री परेशान

न्यूूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 22 Jun 2019 09:00 AM IST
दिल्ली मेट्रो
दिल्ली मेट्रो - फोटो : Social Media
दिल्ली मेट्रो के येलो लाइन पर फिर एक बार मेट्रो संचालन में देरी हो रही है। इस बार मेट्रो स्टेशन केंद्रीय सचिवालय और विश्वविधालय के बीच मेट्रो संचालन में देरी हो रही है। जबकि बाकी जगह स्थिति सामान्य बनी हुई है। 
वहीं देरी से मेट्रो शुरू होने के कारण यात्रियों को काफी मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। 

बता दें कि दिल्ली मेट्रो की यलो लाइन पर तकनीकी खराबी के कारण शुक्रवार को मेट्रो सेवा करीब आधा घंटे तक प्रभावित रही। राजीव चौक और केंद्रीय सचिवालय के बीच सिंगल लाइन पर मेट्रो चलाई गई।

delhi metro dmrc yellow line metro central secretariat
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

