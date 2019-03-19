शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: शादी समारोह में व्यक्ति पर फायरिंग, मची अफरा-तफरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Tue, 19 Mar 2019 09:47 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
राजधानी दिल्ली में शादी-समारोह में उस दौरान अफरा-तफरी मच गई जब किसी ने फायरिंग कर दी। फायरिंग में एक शख्स घायल हो गया। घायल को आनन-फानन में अस्पताल ले जाया गया। 
जानकारी के अनुसार, पूर्वी दिल्ली के वेलकम इलाके में यह घटना हुई। यहां शादी समारोह चल रहा था, इसी दौरान किसी ने फायरिंग कर दी। शादी समारोह में शामिल होने आए एक शख्स को गोली लग गई। 

गोली चलने की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। पुलिस ने शिकायत पर मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है। 



 

