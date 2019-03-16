शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   delhi man complaints in sarita vihar police station that sho and 2 other cops thrashed him

दिल्लीः जिस थाने में एसएचओ वहीं उसके खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज, 44 वर्षीय शख्स को पीटने का आरोप

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 16 Mar 2019 04:06 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के सरिता विहार पुलिस स्टेशन में आज एक शख्स ने थाने के ही एसएचओ पर केस दर्ज कराया है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
जानकारी के मुताबिक 44 वर्षीय इब्राहिम ने सरिता विहार थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराई है कि थाने के एसएचओ और दो अन्य पुलिसवालों ने मिलकर 14 मार्च को उसे बुरी तरह पीटा था।

इब्राहिम ने यह शिकायत एसएचओ अजब सिंह व अन्य दो पर लिखवाई है। पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

Recommended

rashifal
Predictions

राशिफल 16 मार्च : जानें शनिदेव मेष समेत किन 4 राशियों के सपने करेंगे साकार और किसे करना होगा इंतजार

15 मार्च 2019

कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह
Chandigarh

पंजाब के सीएम अमरिंदर सिंह का एक्सक्लूसिव इंटरव्यू, सिद्धू और राष्ट्रवाद पर बोले

16 मार्च 2019

मुलायम सिंह यादव व मायावती।
Lucknow

मायावती से मैनपुरी में प्रचार करवाने के प्लान से मुलायम नाराज, 19 अप्रैल को होनी है रैली

16 मार्च 2019

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कारोबार में लगाया हुआ धन फंस जाता है ? करें उपाय
Sun transit in Pisces 2019
Predictions

Sun Transit 2019 : सूर्य के मीन राशि में गोचर से संवरेगी इन 3 राशियों की किस्मत, जानें अपना भी हाल

16 मार्च 2019

देहरादून में राहुल गांधी की रैली
Dehradun

राहुल गांधी ने मंच से लिया इस युवक का नाम, फिर पूछ लिया ऐसा सवाल जोर-जोर से चिल्लाने लगी भीड़...

16 मार्च 2019

Joke awesome Most Funny Jokes Husband Wife jokes jija sali jokes 15 March 2019
Jokes

Joke: जब साली बोली- जीजू अगर मैं आपके गालों को चूम लूं तो आप क्या करोगे?

15 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
विज्ञापन
crime in delhi delhi police cop beats man
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

मसूद अजहर
World

चीन के वीटो के बावजूद मसूद अजहर घोषित किया जा सकता है अंतरराष्ट्रीय आतंकी, ये हैं विकल्प

15 मार्च 2019

हादसे के बाद घटनास्थल की तस्वीर
India News

आखिर मुंबई को और कितने हादसों का इंतजार है?

14 मार्च 2019

मसूद अजहर
India News

1994 में देवंबद, लखनऊ जाने से पहले दिल्ली के पॉश होटलों में रहा था मसूद अजहर

15 मार्च 2019

भारत-ब्रिटेन
World

पीएचडी धारकों के लिए ब्रिटेन ने खोले दरवाजे, भारतीयों को होगा फायदा

15 मार्च 2019

शिवइंदर मोहन सिंह और मलविंदर मोहन सिंह
India News

रेनबैक्सी विवाद : सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सिंह भाइयों से पूछा, कैसे चुकाओगे 3500 करोड़ रुपये

15 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
इमरान खान
India News

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर मामले में इमरान खान ने दिखाया गिरगिटिया रंग

15 मार्च 2019

बम चक्रवात
World

अमेरिका में 'बम चक्रवात': बर्फ के साथ तेज हवाएं जारी, 1339 उड़ानें रद्द 

14 मार्च 2019

मसूद अजहर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

#BoycottChina : मसूद पर चीन के वीटो के खिलाफ लोग इस तरह निकाल रहे गुस्सा

14 मार्च 2019

कांग्रेस बूथ सम्मेलन में राहुल गांधी
India News

सात राज्यों के अलावा बड़े दल से चुनावी गठबंधन नहीं चाहते राहुल गांधी

14 मार्च 2019

supreme court
India News

मृत्युदंड तभी सुनाएं, जब उम्रकैद की सजा भी लगे कम : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

14 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

three year old girl allegedly raped by father of a tution teacher in punjabi bagh delhi arrest
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः तीन साल की मासूम को पड़ोसी ने बनाया हवस का शिकार, हुआ गिरफ्तार

पश्चिमी दिल्ली के पंजाबी बाग इलाके में एक चार वर्षीय मासूम बच्ची के साथ 55 वर्ष के अधेड़ ने दुष्कर्म की वारदात को अंजाम दिया है। इस घटना के सामने आने के बाद से ही पूरे इलाके में सनसनी मच गई है।

16 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
आप नेता अलका लांबा
Delhi NCR

अलका लांबा ने दिए 'आप' छोड़ने के संकेत, बस कांग्रेस की 'हां' का इंतजार

15 मार्च 2019

सपा
Delhi NCR

सपा ने गाजियाबाद से सुरेंद्र कुमार को दिया टिकट, चार अन्य उम्मीदवारों के भी नाम घोषित

15 मार्च 2019

शर्मिला टैगोर
Delhi NCR

शर्मिला टैगोर के चुनाव लड़ने की चर्चा, कांग्रेस से मिला सकती हैं हाथ!

16 मार्च 2019

मेट्रो स्टेशन (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Delhi NCR

ट्रैक पर गिरे 2000 के नोट को उठाने चलती मेट्रो के आगे कूदी महिला, इसके बाद जो हुआ देखकर सब हैरान

13 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली पुलिस को हाथ लगी बड़ी कामयाबी, 332 करोड़ की हेरोइन के साथ 10 गिरफ्तार

15 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

फर्जी बिलों से 90 करोड़ का टैक्स चोरी, व्यापारी गिरफ्तार

16 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहरः बीएसए कार्यालय के बाहर पेड़ से लटक कर शख्स ने की आत्महत्या, फैली सनसनी

16 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

हाईवे पर ऑटो गैंग ने डीयू की छात्रा को बंधक बनाकर लूटा, सड़क पर फेंका

15 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: चोरी की आरोपी महिला को भीड़ ने पीट पीटकर मार डाला

15 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर से बोले भीम आर्मी चीफ चंद्रशेखर, कहा-वोट देने से पहले कर लें रोहित को याद

दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर से हुंकार रैली के दौरान भीम आर्मी चीफ चंद्रशेखर सरकार पर निशाना साधा। इस दौरान चंद्रशेखर ने कहा कि जरूरत पड़ी तो भीमा कोरेगांव को दोहरा सकते हैं।

15 मार्च 2019

दिल्ली 1:46

चलती कार में लगी आग, मां सहित दो बेटियां जिंदा जलीं

11 मार्च 2019

दिल्ली 1:13

दिल्ली के करोल बाग में गिरा इमारत का हिस्सा, सुरक्षित निकाले गए चार लोग

24 फरवरी 2019

केजरीवाल 1:44

दिल्ली को पूर्ण राज्य का दर्जा दिलाने के लिए अनिश्चितकालीन भूख हड़ताल करेंगे केजरीवाल

23 फरवरी 2019

भूकंप के झटके 0:47

भूकंप के झटकों से फिर सहमा दिल्ली-एनसीआर, बागपत था केन्द्र

20 फरवरी 2019

Related

पीसी चाको, कांग्रेस दिल्ली प्रभारी
Delhi NCR

कांग्रेस और आप में हो गठबंधन, भाजपा को हराने के लिए मिलकर लड़ना होगाः पीसी चाको

15 मार्च 2019

पुलिस गिरफ्त में आरोपी बेटी और उसका प्रेमी
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: बेटी ने प्रेमी संग मिलकर की माता-पिता की हत्या, पुलिस ने सुलझाई गुत्थी

12 मार्च 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

राजीव बब्बर मानहानि केस में अदालत ने सीएम केजरीवाल और 3 अन्य को भेजा समन, 30 को होंगे पेश

15 मार्च 2019

फीडर बस सेवा
Delhi NCR

नोएडा से मोहननगर मेट्रो कॉरिडोर में मिलेगी फीडर बस सेवा सुविधा

16 मार्च 2019

आचार संहिता लगने के बाद होर्डिंग्स हटाता कर्मचारी
Delhi NCR

आचार संहिता उल्लंघन पर सीईओ ने कसा शिकंजा

16 मार्च 2019

आप ने जलाया भाजपा का घोषणा पत्र
India News

दिल्ली में 'आप' और भाजपा ने जलाया एक-दूसरे का घोषणा पत्र, केजरीवाल ने पीएम मोदी को कहे अपशब्द

13 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.