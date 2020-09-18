दिल्ली :डीडीएमए की बैठक में उप-राज्यपाल ने पॉजिटिविटी रेट और मृत्यु दर कम करने के लिए ब्लू प्रिंट बनाने की दी सलाह 

Advised officials to jointly prepare blue print for re-strategizing containment zone policy to reduce positivity & mortality rate. Emphasised on aggressive IEC campaign in vernacular languages to engage stakeholders for ensuring #COVID appropriate behaviour: Delhi Lt Governor https://t.co/DqxfdOK0Mu— ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2020
