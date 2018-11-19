शहर चुनें

दिल्लीः करोल बाग स्थित फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग, 4 की मौत 1 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 19 Nov 2018 02:31 PM IST
करोल बाग में आग
करोल बाग में आग - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के करोल बाग में उस समय अफरा-तफरी मच गई जब एक फैक्ट्री में भीषण आग लग गई और उसके चपेट में आने से 4 लोगों की मौत हो गई।
जानकारी के अनुसार सोमवार के दिन में करोल बाग की एक फैक्ट्री में आग लग गई। आग इतनी भीषण थी कि इसकी चपेट में आकर 4 लोगों की मौत हो गई वहीं एक शख्स बुरी तरह घायल हो गया।

यह आग कैसे लगी इस बात का खुलासा नहीं हुआ है। मौके पर फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ियां मौजूद हैं।

 

कपिल सिब्बल का पीएम पर हमला: मोदी जी आपके पार्टी के नाना-नानी और दादा-दादी ने अंग्रेजों का साथ दिया!

कांग्रेस नेता कपिल सिब्बल ने पीएम मोदी पर जोरदार हमला बोला है। सिब्बल ने कहा कि मुझे लगता है कि प्रधानमंत्री को इतिहास की कोई जानकारी ही नहीं है। कांग्रेस नेता ने पीएम मोदी से कई कठिन सवाल भी पूछे। देखिए रिपोर्ट।

17 नवंबर 2018

सड़क दुर्घटना 1:06

राजधानी नई दिल्ली में एसयूवी ने कई वाहनों को मारी टक्कर, एक की मौत

15 नवंबर 2018

जवाहर लाल 2:37

इन महिलाओं के साथ अफेयर को लेकर चर्चा में रहे नेहरू

14 नवंबर 2018

THAK THAK GANG 2:04

नोएडा में 'ठक-ठक गैंग' के चार सदस्य पुलिस की गिरफ्त में

12 नवंबर 2018

प्रदूषण 1:17

और जानलेवा हुई दिल्ली की हवा, 12 नवंबर तक बढ़ा ट्रकों की एंट्री पर बैन

11 नवंबर 2018

