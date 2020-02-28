शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
शाहीन बाग की फंडिंग की जांच वाली याचिका पर हाईकोर्ट ने मांगा केंद्र-दिल्ली सरकार से जवाब

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 28 Feb 2020 01:16 PM IST
शाहीन बाग में चल रहा प्रदर्शन (फाइल फोटो)
शाहीन बाग में चल रहा प्रदर्शन (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के खिलाफ शाहीन बाग व देश के अन्य स्थानों पर 70 दिन से ज्यादा से चल रहे आंदोलन की फंडिंग को लेकर दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने नोटिस जारी कर केंद्र और राज्य सरकार से जवाब मांगा है। यह नोटिस हाईकोर्ट ने एक याचिका की सुनवाई करते हुए जारी किया है।
इस याचिका अदालत से अनुरोध किया गया है कि वह सीएए के खिलाफ चल रहे प्रोटेस्ट को फंडिंग कहां से हो रही है इसकी जांच के आदेश दे। याचिका में जांच की जाए कि इन प्रदर्शनों को कौन से राष्ट्र विरोधी स्रोतों से फंडिंग हो रही है।
shaheen bagh shaheen bagh news shaheen bagh protest delhi high court

