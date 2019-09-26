शहर चुनें

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL challenging Section 23 of Delhi Excise Act, 2009

25 साल से कम उम्र वालों को दिल्ली में नहीं मिलेगी शराब, हाईकोर्ट ने खारिज की याचिका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 26 Sep 2019 05:15 PM IST
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Social media
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने दिल्ली आबकारी अधिनियम, 2009 की धारा 23 को चुनौती देने वाली जनहित याचिका को खारिज कर दिया। इस अधिनियम के अनुसार राष्ट्रीय राजधानी क्षेत्र में शराब पीने के लिए कानूनी उम्र के रूप में 25 साल निर्धारित करता है।
मुंबई, उत्तर प्रदेश और हरियाणा में शराब पीने की कम से कम आयु 21 साल होना जरूरी है। जबकि राजस्थान में कम से कम आयु 18 साल रखी गई है। 

बता दें कि बिहार, गुरजरात जैसे राज्यों में पहले ही शराब बंद की जा चुकी है। वहीं कई बार दिल्ली में भी शराबबंदी की बात समय-समय पर कई नेता उठाते रहे हैं। 
delhi high court pil wine
