दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने केजरीवाल सरकार को दिए निर्देश, EDMC और NDMC को जारी करें फंड

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 16 Apr 2018 02:57 PM IST
delhi high court
delhi high court
दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने केजरीवाल सरकार को लताड़ लगाते हुए तुरंत पूर्वी दिल्ली नगर निगम और नई दिल्ली नगर निगम को पेमेंट देने के निर्देश दिए हैं।
कोर्ट ने कहा कि दिल्ली सरकार जल्द से जल्द फोर्थ पे कमीशन के अनुसार ईडीएमसी और एनडीएमसी को पेमेंट करे, जिसके बाद ये दोनों ही नगर निगम अपने सफाई कर्मचारियों और अन्य कर्मियों की सैलरी देंगे। कोर्ट ने अपने आदेश में रिटायर्ड कर्मचारियों को भी सैलरी देने की बात कही है।

बता दें कि दिल्ली में आए दिन सफाई कर्मचारी वेतन न मिलने की बात पर धरने पर रहते हैं और नगर निगम व दिल्ली सरकार इस पर एक-दूसरे को कोसते रहते हैं। इसी मामले में एक केस हाईकोर्ट में था जिसमें सुनवाई करते हुए कोर्ट ने यह निर्देश दिल्ली सरकार और निगमों को दिया है।

 
delhi government arvind kejriwal delhi high court ndmc edmc

