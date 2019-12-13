शहर चुनें

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने जेएनयू से मांगा एडमिन ब्लॉक के आसपास प्रदर्शन करने वाले छात्रों की जानकारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 13 Dec 2019 02:42 PM IST
परीक्षा हॉल लॉक कर बाहर बैठे छात्र
परीक्षा हॉल लॉक कर बाहर बैठे छात्र - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जेएनयू में हॉस्टल फीस और मैनुअल में किए गए बदलाव को लेकर बीते एक महीने से भी ज्यादा समय से विश्वविद्यालय के छात्र प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। बीते दिनों छात्रों ने एडमिन ब्लॉक के आसपास प्रदर्शन किया था, जिसके बाद दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने शुक्रवार को विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन से एक एफिडेविट में उनक छात्रों की जानकारी मांगी है।
अदालत ने अपने आदेश में कहा है कि विश्वविद्यालय एक एफिडेविट जमा करे जिसमें उन छात्रों की शैक्षणिक जानकारी हो जिन्होंने जेएनयू के प्रशासनिक ब्लॉक के 100 मीटर के दायरे में प्रदर्शन कर अदालत के आदेश का उल्लंघन किया है।

बता दें कि पूर्व में छात्रों ने एक बार एडमिन ब्लॉक को घेरकर प्रदर्शन किया था जिसके बाद यूनिवर्सिटी ने अदालत का दरवाजा खटखटाया था। इसी के बाद अदालत ने किसी छात्र या किसी भी समूह के द्वारा एडमिन ब्लॉक के 100 मीटर के दायरे के भीतर प्रदर्शन पर रोक लगा दी थी।



 
jnu jnu hostel fees jnu fee hike jnu student protest delhi high court
