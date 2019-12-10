शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Delhi HC stays proceeding against Kejriwal regarding criminal defamation complaint

मानहानि मामले में केजरीवाल के खिलाफ दायर शिकायत की सुनवाई पर अदालत ने लगाई रोक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 10 Dec 2019 12:37 PM IST
अरविंद केजरीवाल
अरविंद केजरीवाल - फोटो : आप ट्विटर अकाउंट
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल के खिलाफ आपराधिक मानहानि के मामले में दायर की गई शिकायत की सुनवाई पर मंगलवार को उच्च न्यायालय रोक लगा दी। इसके साथ ही न्यायाधीश सुरेश कैत ने राज्य और शिकायतकर्ता विकास सांकृत्यायन को नोटिस भी जारी किया है। 
बता दें कि मई 2018 में मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल ने यूट्यूबर ध्रुव राठी के एक वीडियो को रिट्वीट किया था। इसके बाद उनके खिलाफ आपराधिक मानहानि का मामला दर्ज किया गया था। 

केजरीवाल ने उच्च न्यायालय का दरवाजा खटखटाते हुए इस मामले में उनके खिलाफ आरोपी के तौर पर जारी समन को खारिज करने की मांग की थी और निचली अदालत के दो आदेशों को भी चुनौती दी थी। इससे पहले निचली अदालत ने उनके खिलाफ जारी समन को खारिज करने से इनकार कर दिया गया था।
arvind kejriwal delhi high court
