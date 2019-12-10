मानहानि मामले में केजरीवाल के खिलाफ दायर शिकायत की सुनवाई पर अदालत ने लगाई रोक

Delhi High Court stays proceeding against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a criminal defamation complaint filed against him for 'retweeting a defamatory video against PM Modi'. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/00GYGhEsx0— ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
राजधानी दिल्ली के किराड़ी इलाके के फर्निचर मार्केट में मंगलवार सुबह अचानल आग लगते ही अफरा-तफरी मच गई।
10 दिसंबर 2019