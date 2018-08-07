शहर चुनें

दिल्ली सरकार ने लिया बड़ा फैसला, विधायक फंड 4 करोड़ से बढ़ाकर हुआ 10 करोड़

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 07 Aug 2018 05:28 PM IST
arvind kejriwal
arvind kejriwal
दिल्ली की अरविंद केजरीवाल सरकार ने मंगलवार को एक बड़ा फैसला लिया। उन्होंने विधायकों को मिलने वाले लोकल एरिया डेवलपमेंट (एलएडी) फंड को 4 करोड़ से 10 करोड़ रुपये तक बढ़ाने के प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी दे दी है। यह फैसला सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने अपनी अध्यक्षता में हुई कैबिनेट की बैठक ली।



दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने इस फैसले की जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि विधायकों की ओर से लगातार एमएलएक एलएडी फंड बढ़ाने की मांग की जा रही थी, इसी के मद्देनजर ये फैसला लिया गया। अभी दिल्ली में विधायक एलएडी फंड 4 करोड़ था, जिसमें 6 करोड़ का इजाफा करते हुए 10 करोड़ रुपये करने का फैसला लिया गया है।
 

