Cabinet has increased MLA LAD fund from 4cr to 10cr per constituency. It is a big example of decentralization of funds&functioning. Delhi Govt. is the first govt. to work together with MLAs from different parties for constituency development work: Manish Sisodia, Delhi Deputy CM pic.twitter.com/Q9DHDKCQMm— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2018
मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने राष्ट्रीय पिछड़ा वर्ग आयोग को सांविधानिक दर्जा प्रदान किए जाने के संबंध में संसद द्वारा संविधान संशोधन विधेयक को पारित किए जाने को एक ऐतिहासिक कदम बताया है।
7 अगस्त 2018