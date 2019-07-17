शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः संसद मार्ग स्थित एसबीआई की इमारत में लगी आग, दमकल की 12 गाड़ियों ने पाया काबू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 17 Jul 2019 09:13 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली के अतिसंवेदनशील मार्गों में से एक संसद मार्ग पर स्थित स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया की इमारत में बुधवार सुबह आग लगने से हड़कंप मच गया। घटना की सूचना तुरंत दमकल विभाग को दी गई।
जानकारी मिलते ही दमकल की 12 गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची और सुबह करीब 8.30 बजे तक उस पर काबू पा लिया गया। फिलहाल राहत व बचाव का कार्य जारी है।

हालांकि अभी इस बात की जानकारी नहीं मिल सकी है कि आग किस कारण से और कितने बजे लगी। ये भी पता नहीं चल सका है कि इस आग से कितनी हानि हुई है।

fire in delhi fire in sbi building delhi sansad marg delhi police
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

अंग्रेजी बोलने पर फोड़ा युवक का सिर, दो आरोपी गिरफ्तार

कोटला मुबारकपुर इलाके में अंग्रेजी बोलने पर दो पक्षों में झगड़ा हो गया।

17 जुलाई 2019

Arrest
Delhi NCR

दार्जिलिंग की महिला के साथ छेड़छाड़ और उसके दोस्तों के साथ की मारपीट, दो गिरफ्तार

17 जुलाई 2019

केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डॉ. हर्षवर्धन
Delhi NCR

सड़क पर उतर मच्छरों से निपटेंगे अफसर-नेता, महाअभियान आज से शुरू

17 जुलाई 2019

आईएएस टॉपर इरा सिंघल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: सोशल मीडिया पर आईएएस टॉपर के बारे में की गईं अभद्र टिप्पणी, बोलीं- इसका गहरा असर पड़ता है

17 जुलाई 2019

दुष्कर्म का वीडियो वायरल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म का वीडियो वायरल, पोक्सो एक्ट के तहत मामला दर्ज

17 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

बेटी की शादी के लिए जुटाए 20 लाख लेकर नौकर फरार

17 जुलाई 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

चाकू से ताबड़तोड़ वार कर पूर्वी दिल्ली में किशोर की हत्या 

17 जुलाई 2019

हाईकोर्ट ने दी भ्रूण के गर्भपात की अनुपति
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: हाईकोर्ट ने दी 25 सप्ताह के असामान्य भ्रूण के गर्भपात की अनुमति

17 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

पार्षद की सास के निधन पर ससुर को दे दी श्रद्धांजलि

17 जुलाई 2019

पुलिस द्वारा पकडे़ गए बाउंसर
Delhi NCR

ऑपरेशन क्लीन- 15: नहीं चलेगी बाउंसरों की दबंगई, तीन सिक्योरिटी एजेंसियों पर मुकदमा दर्ज

17 जुलाई 2019

