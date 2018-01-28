अपना शहर चुनें

दिल्ली : बवाना-मुंडका के बाद अब CP में भड़की आग

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 28 Jan 2018 06:05 PM IST
दिल्ली में उस वक्त अफरातफरी मच गई जब दिल्ली के दिल कनौट प्लेस में आग लगी। बवाना और मुंडका इलाके में भीषण आग के बाद सीपी के कैलाश बिल्डिंग के 11वें फ्लोर पर लगी थी।
 
बता दें कि मौके पर सात दमकल की गाड़ियों ने पहुंच कर आग बुझाई। फिलहाल मामला नियंत्रित है। किसी भी तरह का जान-माल का खतरा नहीं बताया जा रहा है।



 
