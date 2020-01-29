शहर चुनें

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 live news update of BJP Congress AAP campaign

Live

Delhi Elections: भाजपा के खिलाफ चुनाव आयोग जाएंगे 'आप' नेता, प्रवेश वर्मा को धमकी भरा कॉल

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 29 Jan 2020 11:45 AM IST
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 live news update of BJP Congress AAP campaign
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 - फोटो : amar ujala

खास बातें

दिल्ली चुनाव को लेकर राजनीति तेज हो गई है। चुनाव प्रचार भी अपने चरम पर है। सभी पार्टियां, उम्मीदवार और स्टार प्रचारक दिल्ली की जंग के लिए तैयार हैं। हर रोज बयानबाजी से लेकर नए-नए वादों की लिस्ट आ रही है। ऐसे में आप यहां एक साथ पढ़ सकते हैं आज की चुनावी हलचल की सभी खबरें-
लाइव अपडेट

11:45 AM, 29-Jan-2020

भाजपा प्रचारकों पर केजरीवाल का हमला

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के प्रचार लिए आए भाजपा के नेताओं पर निशाना साधते हुए अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा कि भाजपा के 200 सांसद, 70 मंत्री और 11 मुख्यमंत्री, आप लोग प्रचार के लिए दिल्ली आ रहे हैं। दिल्लीवासियों ने पांच साल में खूब मेहनत से दिल्ली को संवारा है। उनकी मेहनत का अपमान मत करना। अतिथि देवो भव:। आपके लिए दिल्ली दर्शन का आयोजन किया है। अक्षरधाम, लोटस टेम्पल आदि का आनंद लीजिएगा।
11:10 AM, 29-Jan-2020

केजरीवाल करेंगे चार रोड शो

मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल आज दिल्ली के रजिंदर नगर, हरि नगर, शकूर बस्ती और मोती नगर में रोड शो कर जनता से आप उम्मीदवारों के लिए वोट मांगेंगे।
 
11:08 AM, 29-Jan-2020

अमित शाह और जेपी नड्डा की तीन-तीन रैलियां

भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा और गृहमंत्री अमित शाह आज दिल्ली में तीन-तीन चुनावी रैलियां कर भाजपा उम्मीदवारों के लिए वोटों की अपील करेंगे। 
 
10:59 AM, 29-Jan-2020

चुनाव आयोग को आज ज्ञापन सौंपेंगे आप नेता

भाजपा नेताओं द्वारा दिल्ली के सरकारी स्कूलों के फर्जी वीडियो को वायरल करने के खिलाफ आज दोपहर एक बजे आम आदमी पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता संजय सिंह और पंकज गुप्ता चुनाव आयोग को एक ज्ञापन सौंपेंगे।
10:50 AM, 29-Jan-2020

प्रवेश वर्मा को धमकी भरा कॉल

सांसद प्रवेश वर्मा ने बुधवार सुबह ट्वीट किया कि उन्हें रवांडा से एक धमकी भरा फोन कॉल आया, जिसके खिलाफ वो पुलिस में शिकायत दर्ज कराएंगे।
 
10:34 AM, 29-Jan-2020

LIVE: भाजपा के खिलाफ चुनाव आयोग जाएंगे 'आप' नेता, प्रवेश वर्मा को धमकी भरा कॉल

भाजपा सांसद प्रवेश वर्मा ने केजरीवाल को बोला आतंकवादी
प्रवेश वर्मा ने दिल्ली के मादीपुर में भाजपा प्रत्याशी के लिए प्रचार करते हुए कहा है कि केजरीवाल अगर जीतकर आए तो मादीपुर की सड़कें शाहीन बाग बन जाएंगी। दिल्ली में केजरीवाल जैसे नटवरलाल और आतंकवादी छिपे हुए हैं, उन्हें बाहर निकालना है। प्रवेश वर्मा ने आगे बोला कि, कश्मीर में आतंकवादियों से लड़ें या दिल्ली में केजरीवाल जैसे आतंकवादी से। उन्होंने कहा कि, सीएम केजरीवाल आतंकवादी हैं और अगर अपनी बहन-बेटियों को बचाना है तो उन्होंने भगाना होगा।
delhi election 2020 election delhi assembly election 2020 delhi election commission
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.




दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020
Delhi NCR

आतिशी: वो महिला जिसने किया दिल्ली के सरकारी स्कूलों का कायापलट 

29 जनवरी 2020

demo pic
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः बुजुर्ग और दिव्यांग वोटरों को मिलेगा ई-रिक्शा का सहारा

29 जनवरी 2020

अमित शाह
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः आज शाह और नड्डा की रैलियां, केजरीवाल करेंगे रोड शो

29 जनवरी 2020

रोमेश सभरवाल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः सभरवाल का दावा, मजबूती से प्रचार नहीं कर रहा लेकिन केजरीवाल को हरा दूंगा

29 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली धड़कने दो मुहिम
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः दिल्ली धड़कने दो मुहिम को बड़ी आबादी तक पहुंचाने की कोशिश

29 जनवरी 2020

राहुल गांधी
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः स्टार प्रचारक राहुल प्रचार से दूर

29 जनवरी 2020

