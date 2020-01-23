Delhi Election 2020: कपिल मिश्रा बोले- 8 फरवरी को हिंदुस्तान पाकिस्तान का मुकाबला, आप का रोड शो शुरू

LiveDelhi Election 2020: कपिल मिश्रा बोले- 8 फरवरी को हिंदुस्तान पाकिस्तान का मुकाबला, आप का रोड शो शुरू
𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮— Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) January 23, 2020
𝘃𝘀
𝗣𝗮𝗸𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻
8𝘁𝗵 𝗙𝗲𝗯𝗿𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘆
𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗵𝗶
8 फरवरी को दिल्ली की सड़कों पर हिंदुस्तान और पाकिस्तान का मुकाबला होगा
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on JDU leader Pawan Verma's letter to him on CAA and NRC: If anyone has any issues then the person can discuss it within party or at party meetings, but such kind of public statements are surprising. He can go and join any party he likes, my best wishes pic.twitter.com/GjmKOZtquM— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal holds roadshow in Matiala. #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/WkU6eOmcuR— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
दिल्ली-करनाल-कुरुक्षेत्र रेल मार्ग के यात्रियों के लिए खुशखबरी है। कुरुक्षेत्र-मथुरा गीता जयंती एक्सप्रेस 11901-02 ट्रेन को अब खजूराहो तक बढ़ा दिया गया है।
23 जनवरी 2020