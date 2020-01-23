शहर चुनें

Live

Delhi Election 2020: कपिल मिश्रा बोले- 8 फरवरी को हिंदुस्तान पाकिस्तान का मुकाबला, आप का रोड शो शुरू

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 23 Jan 2020 12:09 PM IST
Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Live Updates Arvind Kejriwal BJP Congress current news
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020: अरविंद केजरीवाल का रोड शो - फोटो : ANI

खास बातें

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव की तारीख जैसे-जैसे करीब आ रही है, सभी पार्टियां अपने-अपने वोट बैंक को साधने में जुट गई हैं। प्रचार-प्रसार का दौर भी जोर शोर से शुरू हो चुका है। ऐसे में यहां पढ़ें दिल्ली के चुनावी हलचल की हर छोटी-बड़ी खबर, जो आपको समय-समय पर आनी वाली खबरों से लगातार अपडेट करेगी-
लाइव अपडेट

11:07 AM, 23-Jan-2020

कपिल मिश्रा ने किया ट्वीट

कपिल मिश्रा बोले, 8 फरवरी को भारत-पाक मुकाबला

मॉडल टाउन से भाजपा के उम्मीदवार कपिल मिश्रा ने गुरुवार को ट्वीट किया कि आठ फरवरी को दिल्ली की सड़कों पर हिंदुस्तान और पाकिस्तान के बीच मुकाबला होगा। इस ट्वीट पर सियासी घमासान और बढ़ सकता है।
 

 
11:04 AM, 23-Jan-2020

जदयू महासचिव को नीतीश ने दिया जवाब

दिल्ली में भाजपा के साथ गठबंधन को लेकर सवाल उठाने वाले जदयू महासचिव पवन वर्मा को बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने जवाब दिया है। पवन की चिट्ठी के जवाब में नीतीश ने कहा कि अगर किसी को दिक्कत है तो उसे पार्टी के बैठकों में मुद्दा उठाना चाहिए, लेकिन सार्वजनिक रूप से ऐसे बयान चौंकाने वाली बात है।  उन्होंने पार्टी महासचिव पवन वर्मा के बारे में कहा कि मेरी शुभकामनाएं उनके साथ है, वो जिसे चाहें उस पार्टी को ज्वाइन कर सकते हैं। 
 

 
10:23 AM, 23-Jan-2020

दिल्ली चुनाव LIVE: कपिल मिश्रा बोले, 8 फरवरी को हिंदुस्तान-पाकिस्तान के बीच मुकाबला

केजरीवाल का रोड शो

मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने दिल्ली विधानसभा के मद्देनजर गुरुवार को मटियाला विधानसभा क्षेत्र में रोड शो कर लोगों को संबोधित किया।
 

 
delhi election 2020 election delhi assembly election 2020 delhi election commission
