शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Delhi Assembly elections 2020 BJP AAP Congress latest news and updates

Live

Delhi Elections 2020: बजट के बीच दिलचस्प हुआ दिल्ली का रण, केजरीवाल ने भाजपा पर साधा निशाना

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 01 Feb 2020 11:44 AM IST
Delhi Assembly elections 2020 BJP AAP Congress latest news and updates
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 - फोटो : amar ujala

खास बातें

दिल्ली चुनाव को लेकर राजनीति तेज हो गई है। चुनाव प्रचार भी अपने चरम पर है। सभी पार्टियां, उम्मीदवार और स्टार प्रचारक दिल्ली की जंग के लिए तैयार हैं। वहीं बजट पर भी सबकी नजर टिकी हुई है, जो चुनाव को और भी ज्यादा दिलचल्प बना रहा है। ऐसे में आप यहां एक साथ पढ़ सकते हैं आज की चुनावी हलचल की सभी खबरें-
 
विज्ञापन

लाइव अपडेट

11:23 AM, 01-Feb-2020

सीएम योगी पर 'आप' का हमला

चुनाव प्रचार से पहले मुख्यमंत्री योगी पर आप नेता संजय सिंह ने हमला बोलते हुए ट्वीट किया है कि, 'योगी जी आज दिल्ली आ रहे हैं। दिल्ली वालों को जरूर बताना योगी जी चिन्मयानंद से आपका क्या रिश्ता है? मासूम बच्चों ने गोरखपुर में दम क्यों तोड़ दिया? बाबा ये भी बताना मिड डे मील में बच्चों को नमक रोटी क्यों खिलाते हो?'

 
विज्ञापन
11:03 AM, 01-Feb-2020

भाजपा के लिए प्रचार करेंगे मुख्यमंत्री योगी

आज दिल्ली चुनाव प्रचार के लिए उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ करावल नगर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में जनसभा करेंगे।  
10:57 AM, 01-Feb-2020

अरविंद केजरीवाल आज करेंगे दो रोड शो

मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल आज दिल्ली के नजफगढ़ और बिजवासन विधानसभा क्षेत्र में रोड शो कर लोगों से वोट की अपील करेंगे। 
10:47 AM, 01-Feb-2020

LIVE: बजट के बीच दिलचस्प हुआ दिल्ली का रण, केजरीवाल ने भाजपा पर साधा निशाना

केजरीवाल का भाजपा पर हमला

दिल्ली के लोगों को पूरी उम्मीद है कि केंद्र सरकार बजट में दिल्ली के हितों की रक्षा करेगी। चुनाव के मद्देनजर दिल्ली को और भी ज्यादा मिलना चाहिए। बजट बताएगा कि भाजपा को हम दिल्लीवालों की कितनी परवाह है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
delhi election 2020 election delhi assembly election 2020 delhi election commission
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

budget 2020
Business Diary

Budget 2020 Live: बजट में अबतक क्या-क्या हुआ एलान, पढ़ें यहां हर अपडेट

1 फरवरी 2020

Madhu Chopra, Priyanka and Nick
Bollywood

प्रियंका की बोल्ड ड्रेस पर मां का बयान, ट्रोलर्स को बोलीं- 'ये उसका शरीर है जो मन करेगा करेगी'

1 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
महिला थाने में प्रेमी- प्रेमिका की शादी
Gorakhpur

यूपी पुलिस ने दिखाया 'प्यार', परिजन किए तैयार, थाने में ही रचा दी प्रेमी-प्रेमिका की शादी

1 फरवरी 2020

Chhawla Camp, ITBP
World

कोरोनावायरसः वुहान से 324 भारतीय पहुंचे दिल्ली, 103 को छावला कैंप भेजा गया

1 फरवरी 2020

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: कब तक बचेंगे दरिंदे?, दोषियों के पास अभी बाकी हैं ये कानूनी विकल्प

1 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Sharjeel Imam
Delhi NCR

कट्टर प्रवृति का है शरजील इमाम, भारत की कोई पार्टी पसंद नहीं

1 फरवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

दोषियों की फांसी टलने पर रो पड़ीं निर्भया की वकील, मां बोलीं-दरिंदों के वकील ने सही साबित...

1 फरवरी 2020

Rules to change in life insurance, post office, whatsapp and ATM from february 1
India News

आज से बदल गए व्हाट्सएप, जीवन बीमा और एटीएम से जुड़े ये नियम

1 फरवरी 2020

निर्भया की मां
India News

निर्भया की मां का गुस्सा फूटा, बोलीं- क्या गुस्सा शांत करने के लिए दी थी दरिंदों को मौत की सजा?

1 फरवरी 2020

नगरोटा मुठभेड़ में बरामद हथियार व गोलाबारूद
Jammu

कश्मीर में आतंकियों के पास हथियारों की कमी, पाक इस रास्ते से भेज रहा था गोलाबारूद, मारे गए तीन आतंकी

1 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

HRTC volvo bus accident in una in himachal pradesh
Himachal Pradesh

एचआरटीसी की वॉल्वो बस दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, तीन लोग घायल

हिमाचल प्रदेश के ऊना जिले के घंडाबल में एचआरटीसी की वॉल्वो बस दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गई। बताया जा रहा है कि बस अनियंत्रित होकर सड़क पर पलट गई।

1 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून को लेकर फिर मुखर हुआ अकाली दल, मांग- मुस्लिमों को भी करें शामिल

1 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Himachal Pradesh

हरियाणा की सस्ती शराब पीने से बिगड़ी तबीयत, एक ने तोड़ा दम, दूसरा गंभीर

1 फरवरी 2020

Coronavirus
Delhi NCR

कोरोनावायरस को दो और मामले आए सामने, दिल्ली के राम मनोहर लोहिया अस्पताल में किया भर्ती

1 फरवरी 2020

गर्भवती महिला
Lucknow

यूपी : गर्भवती व प्रसूता की मौत की सूचना देने पर मिलेंगे एक हजार

1 फरवरी 2020

निर्भया के चारों दोषी
Delhi NCR

निर्भया: विनय शर्मा की दया याचिका खारिज होने के बाद अक्षय ने लगाई राष्ट्रपति से गुहार

1 फरवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

दोषियों के वकील ने दी थी चुनौती, ये फांसी अनंतकाल तक नहीं होगी: निर्भया की मां

31 जनवरी 2020

मटियाला में प्रवेश की पत्नी स्वाति
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली चुनावः प्रवेश की पत्नी ने संभाली प्रचार की कमान, कांग्रेस की महिला ब्रिगेड भी मैदान में

1 फरवरी 2020

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल बोले, बजट से पता चलेगा कि भाजपा को दिल्ली की कितनी परवाह है

1 फरवरी 2020

lovers
Varanasi

यूपीः प्रेमी युगल ने ट्रेन के आगे कूदकर दी जान

1 फरवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

Weather Update: घने कोहरे की चादर में लिपटा दिल्ली एनसीआर, विजिबिलिटी 50 मीटर से भी कम

देश की राजधानी दिल्ली समेत पूरे एनसीआर में बुधवार को घना कोहरा छाया है। ट्रेनों की रफ्तार ब्रेक लग गया है। तो कई फ्लाइट्स डायवर्ट किए गए हैं। देखिए रिपोर्ट

22 जनवरी 2020

न्यू ईयर 3:07

न्यू ईयर 2020 | दिल्ली-एनसीआर में जानिए कहां करें पार्टी, और कितना आएगा खर्च?

30 दिसंबर 2019

अनिल यादव 1:48

पंखुड़ी पाठक के होने वाले पति अनिल यादव की पहली पत्नी आई सामने, लगाए बड़े आरोप

29 नवंबर 2019

प्रदूषण 3:10

दिल्ली में जानलेवा बना वायु प्रदूषण, दिल्ली वालों को चेतावनी, 17 साल कम हो सकती है उम्र

22 नवंबर 2019

हेमा 1:11

दिल्ली प्रदूषण | सांसदो के बैठकों और संसद से नदारद रहने पर सांसद हेमामालिनी का था ये रिएक्शन

20 नवंबर 2019

Related

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020: मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Delhi NCR

आज से शुरू होंगी योगी की रैलियां, जामिया और शाहीन बाग में भी करेंगे प्रचार

1 फरवरी 2020

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल बोले, बजट से पता चलेगा कि भाजपा को दिल्ली की कितनी परवाह है

1 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः दिल्ली की जनता को कभी रास नहीं आया नेताओं का गठबंधन

1 फरवरी 2020

नितिन गडकरी
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः गडकरी ने गिनाए काम, कहा- दिल्ली चूमेगी आसमान

1 फरवरी 2020

sanjay singh
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली चुनावः संजय सिंह ने कहा, भाजपा को वोट दिया तो बंद हो जाएंगी मुफ्त मिलने वाली सुविधाएं

1 फरवरी 2020

विरोध में शांति मार्च
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः सीएम केजरीवाल को आतंकी कहने पर आप का शांति मार्च

1 फरवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited