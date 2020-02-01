Delhi Elections 2020: बजट के बीच दिलचस्प हुआ दिल्ली का रण, केजरीवाल ने भाजपा पर साधा निशाना

LiveDelhi Elections 2020: बजट के बीच दिलचस्प हुआ दिल्ली का रण, केजरीवाल ने भाजपा पर साधा निशाना
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal to hold roadshows at Najafgarh and Bijwasan, today. (File pic) #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/QGNrk70Ee9— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020
दिल्ली के लोगों को पूरी उम्मीद है कि केंद्र सरकार बजट में दिल्ली के हितों की रक्षा करेगी। चुनाव के मद्देनजर दिल्ली को और भी ज़्यादा मिलना चाहिए। बजट बताएगा कि भाजपा को हम दिल्लीवालों की कितनी परवाह है।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 1, 2020
1 फरवरी 2020