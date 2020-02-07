शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   delhi assembly election: AAP MP Sanjay Singh accuses Giriraj of distributing money and liquor

आप सांसद संजय सिंह ने गिरिराज पर लगाया पैसे और शराब बांटने का आरोप, ऑडियो वायरल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 07 Feb 2020 11:16 PM IST
विज्ञापन
गिरिराज सिंह
गिरिराज सिंह - फोटो : Social Media
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली विधानसभा मतदान से महज कुछ घंटे पहले ही आम आदमी पार्टी के सांसद संजय सिंह ने भारतीय जनता पार्टी के सांसद व केंद्र मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह पर रिठाला विधानसभा क्षेत्र में पैसे बांटने का आरोप लगाया है। 
विज्ञापन
 

संजय सिंह ने ट्वीट कर आरोप लगाया है कि गिरिराज सिंह ने बुध विहार फेस 1 में रुपये बांटते हुए पकड़ा गया है। उन्होंने आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि भाजपा ने अपने सांसदों को अलग-अलग विधानसभा में रुपये और शराब बांटने की जिम्मेदारी दे रखी है। उन्होंने चुनाव आयोग से सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग की है। 
 
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली का रण: करीब 1.47 करोड़ मतदाता इन 10 मुद्दों पर चुनेंगे नई सरकार

7 फरवरी 2020

संबित पात्रा
India News

कांग्रेस के पूर्व मंत्री ने संबित पात्रा के वीडियो ट्वीट पर गरमाई महाराष्ट्र की सियासत

7 फरवरी 2020

भारत में मतदान
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली का रण : अपनी ताकत दिखाने कल निकलेगा वोटर, सुबह 8 से शाम 6 बजे तक मतदान

7 फरवरी 2020

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
Invertis university

छात्रों के कौशल को सम्मानित करता इंवर्टिस यूनिवर्सिटी का ये खास आयोजन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi

तेज हुआ अफवाहों का दौर, कहीं बंटे पर्चे तो कहीं उम्मीदवार के बैठ जाने की झूठी खबर चली 

7 फरवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

जनता की बारी, रिकॉर्ड तोड़ मतदान के लिए दिल्ली तैयार, 672 उम्मीदवार हैं चुनाव मैदान में 

7 फरवरी 2020

हिमाचल सीएम जयराम ठाकुर।
Chandigarh

हिमाचल के सीएम जयराम ठाकुर पहुंचे चंडीगढ़ यूनिवर्सिटी, 1076 विद्यार्थियों को डिग्री से नवाजा

7 फरवरी 2020

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

माघ पूर्णिमा को हर की पौड़ी पर कराएं लक्ष्मी नारायण यज्ञ, होगी सुख-संपत्ति, धन, वैभव और समृद्धि की प्राप्ति : 9-फरवरी-2020
delhi assembly elections 2020 delhi election election sanjay singh giriraj singh
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

उत्तराखंड में घर पहुंचे योगी को देख भावुक हुए थे मां-बाप, कहा- यहां रहने नहीं, भिक्षा लेने आया हूं

7 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020- वोट शेयर का गणित
India News

अबकी बार दिल्ली में किसकी सरकार, यहां समझें वोट शेयर का पूरा गणित

7 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
GDSA
Tech Diary

गूगल को बड़ा झटका देने की तैयारी में Huawei, Oppo, Vivo और Xiaomi

7 फरवरी 2020

Auto Expo 2020 GWM Ora R1
Automobiles

Auto Expo 2020: दुनिया की सबसे सस्ती कार इलेक्ट्रिक कार Ora R1, जानें इसके बारे में सबकुछ

7 फरवरी 2020

Auto Expo 2020 Maruti Swift Hybrid
Automobiles

Auto Expo 2020: नई स्मार्ट Maruti Swift मचाएगी धमाल, जब देगी 32 किमी का माइलेज!

7 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
rashami desai
Television

Bigg Boss 13: फैमिली राउंड में बेटी से मिलने क्यों नहीं आई थीं, रश्मि देसाई की मां ने पहली बार खोला रिश्ते का सच

7 फरवरी 2020

neha kakkar, aditya narayan
Bollywood

नेहा कक्कड़ और आदित्य नारायण की शादी की तैयारियों में जुटे भाई टोनी, वीडियो शेयर कर कही ये बात

7 फरवरी 2020

राहुल के बयान पर संसद में संग्राम
India News

'युवा मारेंगे डंडे' पर हर्षवर्धन ने की राहुल की निंदा, आगबबूला हुए कांग्रेस सांसद, मचा हंगामा

7 फरवरी 2020

बांग्लादेश अंडर 19 टीम
Cricket News

U-19 World Cup: फाइनल में पहुंचने के बाद बांग्लादेशी क्रिकेटरों ने किया जमकर डांस, वायरल हुआ वीडियो

7 फरवरी 2020

Auto Expo 2020 Mercedes Marco Polo
Auto News

Auto Expo: कंपनियों ने पेश की नायाब खूबियों वाली कारें, कोई करती है मसाज, तो किसी में बनाएं खाना

7 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

लोकसभा में डॉ हर्षवर्धन के संबोधन के दौरान हंगामा
India News

लोकसभा में हंगामा, डॉ हर्षवर्धन की सीट तक पहुंचे कांग्रेसी, जानिए पूरा घटनाक्रम

लोकसभा में शुक्रवार को प्रश्नकाल के दौरान उस समय हंगामेदार स्थिति बन गयी जब स्वास्थ्य मंत्री हर्षवर्धन ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के खिलाफ कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी के एक बयान की आलोचना करते हुए उसे अजीबोगरीब करार दिया।

7 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
आप की वेबसाइट
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः गृह मंत्री के नाम से आम आदमी पार्टी ने लांच की वेबसाइट

7 फरवरी 2020

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: PM Modi hits back at rahul gandhi over dande marenge statement
India News

'युवा डंडे मारेंगे' पर मोदी का राहुल को जवाब, सूर्य नमस्कार करके पीठ मजबूत करूंगा

6 फरवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case: tihar authority moves patiala house court for fresh death warrant issuance
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केस: गुनाहगारों की फांसी की नई तारीख के लिए तिहाड़ पहुंचा कोर्ट

6 फरवरी 2020

दोषी गनमैन महिपाल
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम : जज की पत्नी व बेटे की हत्या मामले में गनमैन महिपाल दोषी करार, आज सुनाई जाएगी सजा

7 फरवरी 2020

Shaheen Bagh: गुंजा कपूर बुर्का पहन पहुंची शाहीन बाग
Delhi NCR

शाहीन बागः गुंजा कपूर पर बुर्का पहनकर वीडियो बनाने का आरोप, पुलिस ने बाहर निकाला

5 फरवरी 2020

अमित शाह का काफिला
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः हिंदुत्व की बयार से मुकाबले में आई भाजपा

7 फरवरी 2020

DTC BUSES
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः कल सुबह चार बजे से सड़कों पर दौड़ेंगी डीटीसी बसें 

7 फरवरी 2020

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Delhi NCR

Delhi Election 2020: बिरयानी वाले बयान पर घिरे योगी, चुनाव आयोग ने जारी किया नोटिस 

6 फरवरी 2020

वायरल फोटो पर बोले केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल बोले, अगर कपिल आप से जुड़ा है तो उसे दोगुनी सजा मिलनी चाहिए

5 फरवरी 2020

Recommended Videos

8 फरवरी राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

यहां देखिए क्या कहता है 8 फरवरी का आपका राशिफल इतना ही नहीं अब हर रोज दिन के हिसाब से जानिए अपना राशिफल।

7 फरवरी 2020

हुंडई 1:40

हुंडई पर कोरोना वायरस का कहर, बंद हुआ दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा कारखाना उलसान संयंत्र

7 फरवरी 2020

अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृत्ति 4:01

अतुल माहेश्वरी छात्रवृत्ति 2019: लोकसभा स्पीकर ओम बिरला ने किया छात्रों को सम्मानित

7 फरवरी 2020

वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड 3:11

एक जून 2020 से पूरे देश में चलेगा एक राशन कार्ड, अभी 12 राज्यों में लागू है 'एक देश एक राशन कार्ड'

7 फरवरी 2020

दिल्ली चुनाव 0:19

Delhi Election 2020: 11 फरवरी को चुनाव परिणाम की हर अपडेट

7 फरवरी 2020

Related

बसपा उम्मीदवार नारायण दत्त शर्मा
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः बसपा प्रत्याशी ने लगाया हमले का आरोप, विरोधियों पर उठाई उंगली

6 फरवरी 2020

चुनाव आयोग (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावः मुख्य निर्वाचन आयुक्त से मिला भाजपा प्रतिनिधिमंडल, केजरीवाल पर आरोप

7 फरवरी 2020

Sharjeel Imam
Delhi NCR

शरजील ने जेएनयू में भी दिया था भड़काऊ भाषण, राम मंदिर पर फैसले के बाद उगला था जहर

6 फरवरी 2020

delhi high court
Delhi NCR

हाईकोर्ट ने नाबालिग दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को दी गर्भपात की अनुमति

7 फरवरी 2020

निर्भया के दोषी
Delhi NCR

निर्भया केस : दोषियों को फांसी दी जाएगी या टलेगी, हाईकोर्ट आज सुनाएगा फैसला

5 फरवरी 2020

Amit shah
Delhi NCR

अमित शाह के पास कुछ तो है जिसके बल पर वे 45 सीट जीतने का दावा कर रहे हैं... 

6 फरवरी 2020

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited