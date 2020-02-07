आप सांसद संजय सिंह ने गिरिराज पर लगाया पैसे और शराब बांटने का आरोप, ऑडियो वायरल

केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह बुध बिहार फ़ेज़ 1 रिठाला विधान सभा में रुपया बाँटते हुए पकड़े गये हैं भाजपा ने अपने सांसदों को रुपया और दारू बाँटने की जिम्मेदारी अलग अलग विधान में दे रखी है चुनाव आयोग सख़्त कार्यवाही करे।— Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) February 7, 2020
#EXCLUSIVE— Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) February 7, 2020
POLL EVE DRAMA IN DELHI.
In this phone tape, AAP Rithala MLA tells me,
"Giriraj Singh ne mujhe kaha mein EK MINUTE MEIN UTHWA DETA HUN. 2000 rupees ke note ka suitcase tha unke paas"
👇👇https://t.co/qN1pnIM9qk
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
लोकसभा में शुक्रवार को प्रश्नकाल के दौरान उस समय हंगामेदार स्थिति बन गयी जब स्वास्थ्य मंत्री हर्षवर्धन ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के खिलाफ कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी के एक बयान की आलोचना करते हुए उसे अजीबोगरीब करार दिया।
7 फरवरी 2020