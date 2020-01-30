Delhi Election 2020: केजरीवाल को मिला ममता का साथ, भाजपा को चुनाव आयोग ने भेजा नोटिस

LiveDelhi Election 2020: केजरीवाल को मिला ममता का साथ, भाजपा को चुनाव आयोग ने भेजा नोटिस
Delhi: Chief Minister & Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal holds a roadshow in Timarpur. #DelhiElections pic.twitter.com/tISyIp03dA— ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020
Election Commission issues notice to BJP on Congress' complaint for prima facie violating Model Code of Conduct with one of their election advertisements. EC has given time till 12 noon 31 Jan to Arun Singh, BJP National General Secretary to explain their position.#DelhiElections pic.twitter.com/IQ8OVt3gip— ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020
भारतीय जनता पार्टी (बीजेपी) के नेता कपिल मिश्रा ने एक बार फिर शाहीन बाग में नागरिकता कानून को लेकर चल रहे प्रदर्शन और मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल पर टिप्पणी की है।
30 जनवरी 2020