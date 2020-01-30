शहर चुनें


Live

Delhi Election 2020: केजरीवाल को मिला ममता का साथ, भाजपा को चुनाव आयोग ने भेजा नोटिस

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 30 Jan 2020 10:49 AM IST
Delhi Assembly Election 2020 latest update BJP AAP Congress Election Commission
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 - फोटो : amar ujala

खास बातें

दिल्ली चुनाव को लेकर राजनीति तेज हो गई है। चुनाव प्रचार भी अपने चरम पर है। सभी पार्टियां, उम्मीदवार और स्टार प्रचारक दिल्ली की जंग के लिए तैयार हैं। कोई अपनी रणनीति बदल रहा है, तो कोई पिछले कामों की लिस्ट गिना रहा है। ऐसे में आप यहां एक साथ पढ़ सकते हैं आज की चुनावी हलचल की सभी खबरें-
लाइव अपडेट

10:46 AM, 30-Jan-2020

आप को मिला तृणमूल कांग्रेस का समर्थन

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में ममता बनर्जी की तृणमूल कांग्रेस ने आम आदमी पार्टी का समर्थन किया है। पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता डेरेक ओ’ ब्रायन ने आप उम्मीदवारों का प्रचार करते हुए ट्विटर पर एक वीडियो अपलोड कर लोगों से उन्हें वोट देने की अपील की है। 
10:42 AM, 30-Jan-2020

तिमारपुर में केजरीवाल का रोड शो

मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने तिमारपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में रोड शो कर लोगों से वोट की अपील की
 
10:38 AM, 30-Jan-2020

भाजपा को चुनाव आयोग का नोटिस

चुनाव आयोग ने भाजपा को कांग्रेस की शिकायत पर प्रथम दृष्टया चुनाव आचार संहिता के उल्लंघन के लिए नोटिस जारी किया। शिकायत में भाजपा के एक विज्ञापन के द्वारा आदर्श आचार संहिता का उल्लंघन करने की बात कही गई है। चुनाव आयोग ने भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव अरुण सिंह को इसपर सफाई देने के लिए आज दोपहर 12 बजे से 31 जनवरी तक का समय दिया है।
10:36 AM, 30-Jan-2020

LIVE: केजरीवाल को मिला ममता का साथ, कांग्रेस की शिकायत पर भाजपा को चुनाव आयोग ने भेजा नोटिस

रैलियां और रोड शो में जुटी भाजपा-आप
गृहमंत्री अमित शाह दिल्ली चुनाव के प्रचार के लिए हर रोज रैलियां कर रहे हैं। गुरुवार को दिल्ली में उनकी तीन रैलियां निर्धारित हैं। वहीं आप के लिए अरविंद केजरीवाल आज तिमारपुर, मॉडल टाउन, घोंडा और रोहतास में रोड शो करेंगे।
delhi election 2020 election delhi assembly election 2020 delhi election commission
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.




