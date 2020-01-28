Delhi Election 2020: राजधानी में सुबह से ही शुरू हुआ रैलियों का दौर, प्रचार में जुटी पार्टियां

LiveDelhi Election 2020: राजधानी में सुबह से ही शुरू हुआ रैलियों का दौर, प्रचार में जुटी पार्टियां
Delhi: Union Minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan campaigns for BJP candidate from Moti Nagar assembly constituency Subhash Sachdeva. #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/2Y3XnR3N2B— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020
Under 'Mera vote kaam ko, seedhe Kejriwal ko' campaign of AAP, leaders&volunteers of the party will go to 50 Lakh houses of Delhi in next 7 days,along with the 'guarantee card'&'report card' of Delhi govt&tell them of the works done in last 5 yrs&plans for next 5. #DelhiElections pic.twitter.com/KWRxmUinZj— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rahul Sinha: Most of the people sitting in Shaheen Bagh (Delhi) are those who have come from Bangladesh and Pakistan. (27.1.20) pic.twitter.com/eEiFYSqXSK— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal to hold roadshows at Karawal Nagar, Gokalpur, Mehrauli, Chhatarpur and Delhi Cantt today. (File pic) #DelhiElections2020 pic.twitter.com/3aWQYrhCzQ— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020
Delhi CEO has sought a report from the returning officer of Delhi's Rithala constituency over Union Minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur’s speech at an election rally yesterday. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/lr5a0zWyM9— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2020
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में शाहीन बाग सियासत का अखाड़ा बन गया है। मंगलवार को भी इस मसले पर दिल्ली की सियासत गरमाई हुई है।
28 जनवरी 2020