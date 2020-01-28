Delhi Election 2020: राजधानी में सुबह से ही शुरू हुआ रैलियों का दौर, प्रचार में जुटी पार्टियां

10:52 AM, 28-Jan-2020

Under 'Mera vote kaam ko, seedhe Kejriwal ko' campaign of AAP, leaders&volunteers of the party will go to 50 Lakh houses of Delhi in next 7 days,along with the 'guarantee card'&'report card' of Delhi govt&tell them of the works done in last 5 yrs&plans for next 5. #DelhiElections pic.twitter.com/KWRxmUinZj