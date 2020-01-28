शहर चुनें

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 campaign and live updates of AAP BJP and Congress

Live

Delhi Election 2020: राजधानी में सुबह से ही शुरू हुआ रैलियों का दौर, प्रचार में जुटी पार्टियां

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 28 Jan 2020 11:20 AM IST
Delhi Assembly Election 2020 campaign and live updates of AAP BJP and Congress
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 - फोटो : amar ujala

खास बातें

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर सभी पार्टियों के उम्मीदवार और स्टार प्रचारक प्रचार प्रसार में लगे हुए हैं। वहीं सियासी अखाड़े में जुबानी जंग भी जारी है। शाहीन बाग, नागरिकता कानून से लेकर दिल्ली की बिजली, पानी, सड़कों तक के मुद्दे पर सियासत गर्म है। ऐसे में आप यहां एक साथ पढ़ सकते हैं दिल्ली में आज दिनभर की चुनावी हलचल की सभी खबरें-
लाइव अपडेट

11:19 AM, 28-Jan-2020

भाजपा सांसद प्रवेश वर्मा ने दिया विवादित बयान

शाहीन बाग को लेकर भाजपा सांसद प्रवेश वर्मा ने कहा कि वहां लाखों लोग इकट्ठा हुए हैं। दिल्ली के लोगों को सोच-समझकर एक फैसला लेना पड़ेगा। अगर दिल्ली में भाजपा की सरकार बनती है तो एक घंटे के भीतर शाहीन बाग खाली करा दिया जाएगा। 
10:56 AM, 28-Jan-2020

मोती नगर विधानसभा में धर्मेंद्र प्रधान की रैली

केंद्रीय मंत्री और भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता धर्मेंद्र प्रधान ने मंगलवार को मोतीनगर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से भाजपा प्रत्याशी के लिए रैली कर वोटों की अपील की। मोती नगर सीट से भाजपा ने सुभाष सचदेवा को टिकट दिया है। 
10:52 AM, 28-Jan-2020

सात दिनों के अंदर 50 लाख घरों में जाएंगे आप कार्यकर्ता

आम आदमी पार्टी के 'मेरा वोट काम को, सीधे केजरीवाल को' अभियान के तहत पार्टी के नेता और कार्यकर्ता आगले सात दिनों में दिल्ली के 50 लाख घरों में जाएंगे। ये नेता और कार्यकर्ता घरों में जाकर दिल्ली सरकार की गारंटी कार्ड और रिपोर्ट कार्ड दिखाएंगे, साथ ही लोगों को आप सरकार के पिछले पांच साल के काम और अगले पांच साल की योजना के बारे में विस्तार से बताएंगे। 
 
10:46 AM, 28-Jan-2020

शाहीन बाग पर भाजपा नेता का विवादित बयान

शाहीन बाग को लेकर दिल्ली में चुनावी माहौल गर्मा गया है। मंगलवार को भारतीय जनता पार्टी के नेता राहुल सिन्हा ने शाहीन बाग के प्रदर्शनकारियों को लेकर विवादित बयान दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि दिल्ली के शाहीन बाग में बैठे प्रदर्शनकारियों में से अधिकतर वही लोग हैं जो बांग्लादेश और पाकिस्तान से आए हैं। 
10:38 AM, 28-Jan-2020

आज भाजपा की छह रैलियां

दिल्ली में आज केजरीवाल के तीन रोड शो के मुकाबले भाजपा छह रैलियां करेगी। रक्षा मंत्री व दिल्ली चुनाव के लिए भाजपा के स्टार प्रचारक राजनाथ सिंह और राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा तीन-तीन रैलियां करेंगे।
10:34 AM, 28-Jan-2020

केजरीवाल करेंगे 5 रोड शो

मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल मंगलवार को दिल्ली चुनाव के लिए करावल नगर, गोकलपुर, महरौली, छतरपुर और दिल्ली कैंट विधानसभा क्षेत्र में रोड शो करेंगे। 
 
10:29 AM, 28-Jan-2020

LIVE: राजधानी में सुबह से ही शुरू हुआ रैलियों का दौर, प्रचार में जुटी पार्टियां

रिठाला के रिटर्निंग ऑफिसर से मांगी गई रिपोर्ट

दिल्ली के सीईओ ने भाजपा नेता अनुराग ठाकुर के विवादित भाषण को लेकर मंगलवार को रिठाला विधानसभा क्षेत्र के रिटर्निंग ऑफिसर से रिपोर्ट मांगी है। आनुराग ठाकुर ने सोमवार को चुनावी रैली के दौरान रिठाला में विवादित नारे लगवाए थे।
delhi election 2020 election delhi assembly election 2020 delhi election commission
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.







