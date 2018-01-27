अपना शहर चुनें

IGI एयरपोर्ट : दुबई जा रहे शख्स के पास मिला तमंचा 

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 27 Jan 2018 10:48 PM IST
आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट पर एक यात्री के बैग से तमंचा मिला है। आरोपी की पहचान अमित शुक्ला के रूप में हुई है। वह दुबई जाने के लिए एयरपोर्ट पर आया था।

तमंचे के बारे में यात्री कुछ भी नहीं बता पा रहा था। सीआईएसएफ के जवानों ने उसे पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। एयरपोर्ट थाना पुलिस ने शस्त्र अधिनियम के तहत मामला दर्ज कर उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

पुलिस ने बताया कि उत्तर प्रदेश के बस्ती निवासी अमित शुक्ला दुबई जाने के लिए टर्मिनल तीन पर पहुंचा था। सामान की जांच के दौरान उसके बैग में हथियारनुमा चीज दिखी। सीआईएसएफ जवानों ने बैग की तलाशी ली तो उसमें से तमंचा मिला।
