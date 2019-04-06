शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   delhi police arrested father son duo seized three and half kg hashish from possession

दिल्ली पुलिस ने पिता-पुत्र की जोड़ी को किया गिरफ्तार, 3.5 किलो हशीश बरामद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 06 Apr 2019 06:21 PM IST
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली पुलिस ने शनिवार दिन में पिता-पुत्र की एक जोड़ी को गिरफ्तार करने में सफलता पाई है जिनके पास से 3.5 किलोग्राम हशीश बरामद हुआ है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
पुलिस ने बताया कि पिता-पुत्र की यह जोड़ी बिहार, उत्तर प्रदेश, पश्चिम बंगाल और नेपाल के सप्लायरों से ड्रग्स मंगाते थे और उसे दिल्ली में सप्लाई करते थे।



 

Recommended

ट्रैक्टर पर बैठीं हेमा मालिनी
Agra

तस्वीरें: चुनावी मौसम में गेहूं काटने के बाद अब हेमा मालिनी ने खेत में चलाया ट्रैक्टर

6 अप्रैल 2019

Bollywood

अपने पति की पहली शादी में इस उम्र की थीं ये अभिनेत्रियां, नंबर 3 तो थी मात्र एक साल की

6 अप्रैल 2019

Bollywood Wedding
Dharmendra and Hema
saif kareena amrita
bollywood flashback Leena Chandavarkar
Bollywood

अपने पति की पहली शादी में इस उम्र की थीं ये अभिनेत्रियां, नंबर 3 तो थी मात्र एक साल की

6 अप्रैल 2019

venugopal dhoot
Corporate

दिवालिया घोषित होगी वीडियोकॉन, 54 बैंकों के डूबेंगे 90 हजार करोड़ रुपये

6 अप्रैल 2019

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
ज्योतिष समाधान

सामूहिक दुर्गा सप्तशती का विशेष पाठ संपूर्ण सफलता के लिए
rashifal
Predictions

6 अप्रैल राशिफल: इन सात राशियों पर शनिदेव रहेंगे मेहरबान, जानें बाकी क्यों रहें सावधान

6 अप्रैल 2019

रुद्रपुर में युवक की हत्या
Dehradun

जिगरी यार संग पत्नी को आपत्तिजनक हालत में देख पति ने खोया आपा, फिर इस दोस्ती का हुआ खौफनाक अंत, तस्वीरें...

5 अप्रैल 2019

अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी-लालकृष्ण आडवाणी
India News

स्थापना दिवस: दो सीटों से 282 तक पहुंची भाजपा, अटल-आडवाणी युग से मोदी लहर तक का सफर

6 अप्रैल 2019

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आपके जीवन में है सरकारी नौकरी का योग? चेक करवाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषचार्य से
विज्ञापन
delhi police crime in delhi
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all crime news in Hindi. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

निठारी कांड के 11वें मामले में भी सुरेंद्र कोली को फांसी की सजा, जानिए क्या था मामला

6 अप्रैल 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

अमेरिका जाने वालों को लग सकता है झटका, एच-1बी वीजा संख्या हुई सीमित

6 अप्रैल 2019

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा: बॉलीवुड से राजनीति तक
India News

बगावत, अदावत और एक्शन: आडवाणी युग से मोदी के दौर तक शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा का 35 साल का सफर

6 अप्रैल 2019

andre russel
Cricket News

रसेल के 7 तूफानी छक्कों से ढेर 'विराट सेना', ऐसा था मैच के आखिरी लम्हों का रोमांच

6 अप्रैल 2019

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा
India News

ये 'बिहारी बाबू' ही थे, जिन्होंने हर मंच पर पीएम मोदी से पूछे तीखे सवाल

6 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
वर्णित नेगी
Dehradun

UPSC Result 2018: इंजीनियर की नौकरी छोड़ बने आईएएस, जानिए टॉपर वर्णित की सफलता का राज

6 अप्रैल 2019

tik tok
Mobile Apps

आखिर क्या है टिक टॉक, जिसके पीछे पागल हैं भारत के युवा और हो रही बंद करने की मांग

5 अप्रैल 2019

Rahul Gandhi
India News

केरल की वायनाड सीट पर राहुल गांधी के सामने तीन और 'गांधी' लड़ रहे चुनाव

6 अप्रैल 2019

sbi led consortium opens window for jet airways buyers, plan b is also ready
Business Diary

जेट एयरवेज को खरीदने के लिए खुली निविदाएं, बैंकों ने तैयार किया प्लान 'बी'

6 अप्रैल 2019

वेनेजुएला में विपक्ष के नेता जुआन गुइदो (फाइल फोटो)
World

वेनेजुएलाः गुइदो ने मादुरो पर दबाव बनाए रखने के लिए प्रदर्शन की अपील की

6 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 sheila dikshit pc chako meets rahul gandhi alliance with aap confirm
Delhi NCR

राहुल से फिर मिले चाको और शीला, आप-कांग्रेस के बीच गठबंधन पक्का

दिल्ली कांग्रेस के प्रभारी पीसी चाको और प्रदेश अध्यक्ष शीला दीक्षित शनिवार सुबह राहुल गांधी से मिलने उनके घर पहुंचे। माना जा रहा है कि यह मुलाकात आप-कांग्रेस गठबंधन की बात पक्की करने के लिए हो रही है

6 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली कांग्रेस की बैठक में मौजूद नेता
Delhi NCR

हां-ना हां-ना के बाद दिल्ली में आखिरकार आप-कांग्रेस में सहमति, ये है फॉर्मूला

6 अप्रैल 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

डीयू में स्नातकोत्तर परीक्षा फॉर्म 19 अप्रैल तक होंगे जमा

6 अप्रैल 2019

priyanka gandhi
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद रोड शो में बोलीं प्रियंका- जो आपको बढ़ाए उसे चुनें और लोकतंत्र बचाएं

5 अप्रैल 2019

Delhi: The heat broke the record of eight years in April, Friday the hottest day of the season
Delhi NCR

गर्मी ने अप्रैल में आठ साल का तोड़ा रिकॉर्ड, इस सीजन का सबसे गर्म दिन रहा शुक्रवार

6 अप्रैल 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली पुलिस के एएसआई ने मेट्रो के आगे कूदकर की आत्महत्या, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

4 अप्रैल 2019

व्यापारियों को संबोधित करतीं हुई शीला दीक्षित
Delhi NCR

शीला दीक्षित ने व्यापारियों के साथ बैठक में कहा- कांग्रेस आई तो जीएसटी दरें होंगी धड़ाम

6 अप्रैल 2019

सीबीएसई
Delhi NCR

10वीं-12वीं के ये विषय हो सकते हैं बंद, सीबीएसई समीक्षा करने के बाद लेगा फैसला

5 अप्रैल 2019

आप नेता गोपाल राय (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

25 अप्रैल तक जारी होगा आप का घोषणापत्र, पार्टी ने तैयार की सात सदस्यीय विशेषज्ञ टीम

6 अप्रैल 2019

रोड शो के दौरान लोगों से मिलतीं प्रियंका गांधी
Delhi NCR

राष्ट्रीय मुद्दों के साथ पश्चिम को साध गई प्रियंका, पीएम मोदी के खिलाफ दिखाए तीखे तेवर 

6 अप्रैल 2019

Related Videos

क्या दिल्ली में कांग्रेस और AAP के बीच बन गई बात?

राजधानी नई दिल्ली की सातों सीटों पर आम आदमी पार्टी ने प्रत्याशियों का एलान कर दिया है लेकिन फिर भी कांग्रेस और AAP के बीच गठबंधन के कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं। अब इस मसले पर कांग्रेस नेता पीसी चाको का बयान सामने आया है।

5 अप्रैल 2019

दिल्ली 0:53

धू-धू कर जल उठी डीटीसी बस, देखें वीडियो

3 अप्रैल 2019

हत्या 1:48

राजधानी दिल्ली में डीटीसी कर्मचारी की हत्या, 5 साल के बेटे के सामने गोलियों से भूना

1 अप्रैल 2019

दिल्ली 1:05

मौसम का बदला मिजाज, तेज हवाओं के साथ हल्की बारिश

30 मार्च 2019

नेशनल 0:47

दिल्ली में गाड़ियों में आग लगने का सिलसिला जारी, चार और गाड़ियां स्वाहा

28 मार्च 2019

Related

निठारी कांड के वकील
Delhi NCR

निठारी कांडः 11वें केस में सुरेंद्र कोली दोषी करार, आज मिलेगी सजा, मोनिंदर सिंह पंधेर बरी

6 अप्रैल 2019

महंत सुरेंद्र नाथ अवधूत महाराज
Delhi NCR

मनोज तिवारी की सीट को हाईजैक करने की तैयारी, कालका मंदिर के महंत ने की दावेदारी

4 अप्रैल 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: स्कूल में आठवीं के छात्र की संदिग्ध हालात में मौत, बाथरूम में अचानक हुआ बेेहोश

6 अप्रैल 2019

राजपाल यादव
Delhi NCR

दो दिन में दो बार शीला दीक्षित से मिले राजपाल यादव, बोले- जब भी चुनाव लड़ूंगा, दिल्ली से ही लड़ूंगा

4 अप्रैल 2019

आप विधायक प्रकाश जारवाल (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

दंगा भड़काने में आप विधायक जारवाल पर एक लाख जुर्माना, एक साल की नेकचलनी की शर्त भी लगाई

6 अप्रैल 2019

सभा को संबोधित करते हुए सीएम योगी
Delhi NCR

सीएम योगी का हमला, बोले- 'अमेठी में हार के डर से वायनाड भागे राहुल गांधी'

5 अप्रैल 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.