दिल्ली मेट्रो स्टेशन पर महिला के पर्स से मिले 20 जिंदा कारतूस

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 02:23 PM IST
cisf jawans recovered 20 live cartridges from a woman purse at adarsh nagar metro station
द‌िल्ली मेट्रो
गणतंत्र दिवस से ठीक 4 दिन पहले दिल्ली मेट्रो स्टेशन में एक ‌महिला के पर्स से 20 जिंदा कारतूस बरामद हुए। दरअसल ये कारतूस सीआईएसएफ के जवानों ने आदर्श नगर मेट्रो स्टेशन पर चेकिंग के दौरान ‌महिला के पर्स से बरामद किए।

पूछताछ के दौरान महिला ने बताया कि यह कारतूस उसके पति गंगाराम के हैं। महिला का पति मुरादाबाद का रहने वाला है। पूछताछ के बाद पुलिस ने गंगाराम को भी हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की।

गंगाराम ने पुलिस को बताया कि वह अपनी पत्नी और एक साथी के साथ दिल्ली अपने रिश्तेदारों से मिलने आया था। उसके पास कारतूस का लाइसेंस भी है। हालांकि वह लाइसेंस की कॉपी पुलिस को उपलब्ध नहीं करा सका।

मेट्रो पुलिस के डीजी पंकज कुमार सिंह के मुताबिक गंगाराम ने उन्हें अपने मोबाइल पर लाइसेंस की सॉफ्ट कॉपी दिखा दी है जिसकी जांच बाकी है। गंगाराम अपने रिश्तेदार से मिलने दिल्ली आया था जो इस वक्त अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं।  हालांकि वह कारतूस अपने साथ क्यों लाया यह अभी तक साफ नहीं हुआ है।

वहीं गणतंत्र दिवस की तैयारियों के चलते राजधानी की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था चौकस कर दी गई है। साथ ही दिल्ली में हाईअलर्ट भी जारी कर दिया गया है।


 
