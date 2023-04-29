Delhi: मनीष सिसोदिया को नहीं मिली राहत, कोर्ट ने ईडी मामले में आठ मई तक बढ़ाई न्यायिक हिरासत

दिल्ली की राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट ने आबकारी नीति मामले में ईडी मामले में आप नेता और दिल्ली के पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम मनीष सिसोदिया की न्यायिक हिरासत 8 मई तक बढ़ा दी है।
राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट से निकलते हुए आप नेता और दिल्ली के पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम मनीष सिसोदिया ने कहा, 'मोदी जी चाहे जितनी कोशिश कर लें, लेकिन दिल्ली में केजरीवाल का काम नहीं रोक पाएंगे, मोदी जी जितना चाहें साजिश रच सकते हैं।'
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court extends AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's judicial custody in the ED case of excise policy matter, till May 8.
(File photo) pic.twitter.com/AlkECcyMFa — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2023
#WATCH | "Modi ji may try as much as he wants, but he won't be able to stop the work of Kejriwal ji in Delhi. Modi ji may conspire as much as he wants," says AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia as he leaves from Rouse Avenue Court pic.twitter.com/D7UOoF5777— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed