Delhi: मनीष सिसोदिया को नहीं मिली राहत, कोर्ट ने ईडी मामले में आठ मई तक बढ़ाई न्यायिक हिरासत

दिल्ली की राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट ने आबकारी नीति मामले में ईडी मामले में आप नेता और दिल्ली के पूर्व डिप्टी सीएम मनीष सिसोदिया की न्यायिक हिरासत 8 मई तक बढ़ा दी है।

#WATCH | "Modi ji may try as much as he wants, but he won't be able to stop the work of Kejriwal ji in Delhi. Modi ji may conspire as much as he wants," says AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia as he leaves from Rouse Avenue Court pic.twitter.com/D7UOoF5777