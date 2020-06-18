शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Coronavirus live updates 18 june delhi noida greater noida gurugram faridabad bulandshahr new cases deaths announcements court delhi govt

गृहमंत्री अमित शाह दोपहर 12 बजे दिल्ली-एनसीआर के प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों संग करेंगे बैठक

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 18 Jun 2020 12:45 PM IST
अमित शाह
अमित शाह - फोटो : पीटीआई

सार

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में जहां कोरोना के मामले लगातार बढ़ रहे हैं वहीं उसे रोकने के लिए सरकारें अपने प्रयास भी बढ़ा रही हैं। हर दिन केंद्र और राज्य सरकार कोई न कोई बैठक कर स्थिति का जायजा ले रही हैं। यहां पढ़ें सभी अपडेट्स...

विस्तार

गृहमंत्री शाह आज 12 बजे करेंगे दिल्ली-एनसीआर के प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक
कोरोना की चुनौती से निपटने के लिए आज केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह दोपहर 12 दिल्ली-एनसीआर के वरिष्ठ प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक करेंगे और हालात का जायजा लेंगे।
गढ़मुक्तेश्वर पर शुरू हुई गंगा आरती
उत्तर-प्रदेश में अनलॉक के प्रथम चरण के दौरान लोग गढ़मुक्तेश्वर के गंगा घाट पर गंगा स्नान करने पहुंचे। कोरोना के प्रसार को रोकने के लिए सभी एहतियात के साथ गंगा आरती यहां फिर से शुरू हो गई है, जो पहले बंद कर दी गई थी।

सत्येंद्र जैन की अनुपस्थिति में सिसोदिया संभालेंगे स्वास्थ्य विभाग
दिल्ली के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सत्येंद्र जैन की अनुपस्थिति में उप-मुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया उनकी जिम्मेदारी संभालेंगे। जैन की अनुपस्थिति में उनके सभी विभागों का प्रभार उप मुख्यमंत्री को दिया गया है। 
HPBOSE 12th Result: हिमाचल प्रदेश बोर्ड 12th क्लास रिजल्ट सबसे पहले यहां देखें
Click Here
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

