दिल्ली में 24 घंटे में सामने आए 2871 नए मामले, 35 लोगों की मौत, 3370 ठीक हुए

Delhi reports 2,871 new #COVID19, 35 deaths and 3,370 recoveries/discharges/migrations in last 24 hours. Total cases in the state rise to 2,98,107, including 5,616 deaths and 2,70,305 recoveries/discharges/migrations. Active cases stand at 22,186: Government of Delhi pic.twitter.com/q8DgM5p91N