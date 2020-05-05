शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
दिल्ली के आर्मी रिसर्च एंड रेफरल अस्पताल में 24 कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए, आईटीबीपी में 45 पॉजिटिव 

पीटीआई, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 05 May 2020 03:58 PM IST
आईटीबीपी के 24 जवान कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए
आईटीबीपी के 24 जवान कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए - फोटो : जी पाल
दिल्ली के आर्मी रिसर्च एंड रेफरल अस्पताल में सशस्त्र बलों 24जवान संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। अधिकारियों ने यह जानकारी मंगलावार को दी। सभी को  दिल्ली छावनी स्थितआर्मी बेस अस्पताल में स्थानांतरित कर दिया गया है।
अधिकारियों ने कहा कि 24 लोगों में सेवारत और सेवानिवृत्त सैन्य कर्मियों के साथ-साथ उनके आश्रित भी शामिल हैं।
आईटीबीपी के 45 और जवानों में कोरोना संक्रमण की पुष्टि

दिल्ली की सुरक्षा में तैनात इंडो-तिब्बतन बॉर्डर पुलिस(आईटीबीपी) के 45 अन्य जवानों में कोरोना संक्रमण की पुष्टि हुई है। इनमें से 43 दिल्ली की आंतरिक सुरक्षा में तैनात थे और 2 दिल्ली पुलिस की कानून व्यवस्था की ड्यूटी में लगे हुए थे।
coronavirus 24 postive army rr hospital 45 itbp infected

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
