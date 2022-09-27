Himachal Congress: दिल्ली में आज बैठक में कांग्रेस 47 सीटों पर तय कर सकती है प्रत्याशी

हिमाचल प्रदेश में होने जा रहे विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए कांग्रेस की केंद्रीय चुनाव समिति की बैठक मंगलवार यानी आज दिल्ली में होगी। बैठक में कांग्रेस 47 उम्मीदवारों के नाम तय कर सकती है। बता दें कि वरिष्ठ नेताओं ने केंद्रीय चुनाव कमेटी की बैठक के लिए पार्टी की राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी से 27 सितंबर को समय मांगा था।

Delhi | Congress Himachal Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting to begin shortly at 10 Janpath (residence of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi)