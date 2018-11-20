शहर चुनें

पहले भी निशाने पर रहे हैं केजरीवाल, 9 बार हो चुके हैं हमले, जानिए पूरी टाइमलाइन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Tue, 20 Nov 2018 06:11 PM IST
दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल पर मंगलवार (20 नवंबर) को दिल्ली सचिवालय के अंदर ही मिर्ची पाउडर से हमला किया गया। हमला करने वाले की पहचान अनिल कुमार हिंदुस्तानी के रूप में हुई है।

वह केजरीवाल से अन्य दो लोगों के साथ मिलने पहुंचा था। जिस वक्त केजरीवाल दोपहर के भोजन के लिए जा रहे थे उन पर मिर्ची पाउडर अटैक किया गया। हालांकि अभी ये बात सामने नहीं आई है कि हमलावर ने ऐसा क्यों किया और उसका क्या मकसद था।

हालांकि ये पहली बार नहीं है जब केजरीवाल पर इस तरह का कोई हिंसक हमला हुआ है। इससे पहले भी उन पर चुनाव रैली व प्रेस कांफ्रेंस के दौरान जूते, चप्पल, स्याही और अंडों से हमला हो चुका है। आगे पढ़ें सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल पर कब-कब हो चुके हैं हमले....

