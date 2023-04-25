Delhi: वजीराबाद में कार चालक ने कई लोगों को मारी टक्कर, गुस्साई भीड़ ने चालक को जमकर पीटा

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
दिल्ली के वजीराबाद इलाके में कार चालक ने कई लोगों को टक्कर मार दी। इसमें कई लोगों को चोट आई है। गुस्साई भीड़ ने कार चालक को पकड़ लिया और उसकी जमकर पिटाई कर दी। जिसके बाद उसे पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया। फिलहाल पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुट गई है।
Delhi | In a bid to escape, a man hit several vehicles from his car in Wazirabad area after a scuffle broke out between locals and the culprit as latter's car earlier hit a bike. Nobody was seriously injured. Driver was caught by locals; later detained by police: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/Iaa4gG88zW— ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023
