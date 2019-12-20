CAA Protest Update: दिल्ली में आज दो बड़े प्रदर्शन, तीन मेट्रो स्टेशन और ये सड़कें हैं बंद

LiveCAA Protest Update: दिल्ली में आज दो बड़े प्रदर्शन, तीन मेट्रो स्टेशन और ये सड़कें हैं बंद
Traffic Alert— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 20, 2019
Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj is closed for traffic movement. People coming from Noida are advised to take DND or Akshardham to reach Delhi.
Security Update— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 20, 2019
Entry & exit gates of Jamia Millia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations.
All other stations are open and services are normal.
20 दिसंबर 2019