CAA Protest in Delhi Live Updates: internet services suspend in ncr police alert all developments

Live

CAA Protest Update: दिल्ली में आज दो बड़े प्रदर्शन, तीन मेट्रो स्टेशन और ये सड़कें हैं बंद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 20 Dec 2019 09:04 AM IST
CAA Protest in Delhi Live Updates: internet services suspend in ncr police alert all developments
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
खास बातें

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के विरोध में शुक्रवार को दिल्ली में दो बड़े विरोध-प्रदर्शन का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। दोपहर एक बजे भीम आर्मी की ओर से जामा मस्जिद गेट नंबर-1 से जंतर-मंतर तक मार्च का आह्वान किया गया है। दूसरी ओर कुछ संगठनों की ओर से शुक्रवार को शाम पांच बजे राजीव चौक मेट्रो स्टेशन गेट-7 पर प्रदर्शन करने का आह्वान किया गया है। पुलिस सूत्रों का कहना है कि इसको लेकर बड़े पैमाने पर तैयारी की गई है। गुरुवार को पुलिस की ओर से किए गए इंतजाम को शुक्रवार को दोबारा दोहराया जा सकता है। इसमें मोबाइल व इंटरनेट पर पाबंदी के अलावा धारा-144 भी शामिल है। प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए दिल्ली के अलावा राजधानी में आने वाले बार्डर इलाकों में भी जाम की स्थिति हो सकती है। दिल्ली पुलिस के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों का कहना है कि दोनों ही प्रदर्शनों की पुलिस ने अनुमति नहीं दी है। पढ़ें दिनभर के अपडेट्स....

लाइव अपडेट

09:03 AM, 20-Dec-2019

हाईअलर्ट पर गाजियाबाद, सुरक्षा में चार हजार जवान, इंटरनेट सेवा की बंद

नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के विरोध के मद्देनजर दिल्ली व अन्य स्थानों पर हुई घटनाओं के बाद गाजियाबाद में हाई अलर्ट जारी है। इसी कड़ी में शुक्रवार को जुमे की नमाज के बाद प्रदर्शन की आशंका के चलते जिले में सतर्कता बढ़ा दी गई है। सुरक्षा में चार हजार पुलिस और पीएसी के जवानों की ड्यूटी लगाकर हवाई निगरानी के लिए ड्रोन भी उतारें गए हैं। वहीं, एहतियात के तौर पर गुरुवार रात 10 बजे से शुक्रवार रात 10 बजे तक इंटरनेट सेवाएं बंद कर दी गईं हैं।
08:51 AM, 20-Dec-2019

मथुरा रोड से कालिंदी कुंज जाने वाला रास्ता बंद

दिल्ली ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने जानकारी दी है कि रोड नंबर 13A जो मथुरा रोड से कालिंदी कुंज की ओर जाती है, बंद है। नोएडा से आने वाले यात्रियों को सलाह है कि वह डीएनडी या अक्षरधाम होकर दिल्ली आएं।

 
08:31 AM, 20-Dec-2019

CAA Protest Update: दिल्ली में आज दो बड़े प्रदर्शन, तीन मेट्रो स्टेशन और ये सड़कें हैं बंद

तीन मेट्रो स्टेशन बंद
दिल्ली में शुक्रवार को होने वाले प्रदर्शनों को देखते हुए डीएमआरसी ने आज सुबह से ही जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया, जसोला विहार और शाहीन बाग मेट्रो स्टेशन बंद कर दिए हैं। इन स्टेशनों के सभी दरवाजे बंद रहेंगे और यहां ट्रेनें भी नहीं रुकेंगी। इसके अलावा सभी मेट्रो स्टेशन खुले हैं और सेवाएं सामान्य रूप से जारी है।

 







Safalta

