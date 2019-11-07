शहर चुनें

Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   bulandshahr labour murder police start investigation

गाेली मारकर मजदूर की हत्या, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बुलंदशहर Updated Thu, 07 Nov 2019 12:34 PM IST
shoot
shoot - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बुलंदशहर के गुलावठी थाना क्षेत्र के गांव साेहनपुर में एक मजदूर की गाेली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। घटना के बाद परिजनों में काेहराम मच गया। 
जानकारी के मुताबिक गांव सोहनपुर निवासी मजदूर आरिफ (22) पुत्र सिराजुद्दीन की अज्ञात लाेगाें ने गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। हत्या के कारणों का अभी पता नहीं चल सका है। मौके पर पुलिस और फोरेंसिक टीम जांच कर रही है। घटना के बाद क्षेत्र में दहशत है।
