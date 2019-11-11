शहर चुनें

Bulandshahr couple burns themselves wife died husband critical

बुलंदशहर: कहासुनी के बाद दंपति ने लगाई आग, पत्नी की मौत, पति की हालत गंभीर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद Updated Mon, 11 Nov 2019 12:43 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Social Media
बुलंदशहर के बीबीनगर थाना क्षेत्र में रविवार देर रात एक दंपति द्वारा आग लगा कर जान देने की कोशिश की खबर से सनसनी फैल गई। घटना नगला कटक गांव की है। 
बताया गया कि दंपति में किसी बात को लेकर कहासुनी हो गई, जिसके बाद दोनों लोगों ने खुद को आग लगा ली। आनन-फानन में दोनों को अस्पताल ले जाने की तैयारी की गई। महिला राखी (25) की दिल्ली ले जाते समय रास्ते में ही मौत हो गई, जबकि पति मुकेश जाटव की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है। 

फिलहाल मामले को लेकर थाने में किसी तरह की तहरीर नहीं दी गई है। 
suicide news crime in ghaziabad ghaziabad police bulandshahr police
