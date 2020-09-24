भाजपा नेता कपिल मिश्रा ने अपने खिलाफ चल रहे अभियान में दिल्ली पुलिस से की शिकायत 

I visited the office of Delhi Police's Special Cell today to lodge a complaint against the people who are carrying out a hate campaign against me despite the arrests of real culprits of Delhi violence. The hate campaign against me must stop: BJP leader Kapil Mishra pic.twitter.com/e7qWSNo1zc— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2020
