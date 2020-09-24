शहर चुनें
भाजपा नेता कपिल मिश्रा ने अपने खिलाफ चल रहे अभियान में दिल्ली पुलिस से की शिकायत 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 24 Sep 2020 10:52 PM IST
कपिल मिश्रा
कपिल मिश्रा - फोटो : ANI

भाजपा नेता कपिल मिश्रा ने उनके खिलाफ अभियान चलाने वाले लोगों के खिलाफ दिल्ली पुलिस से शिकायत की है। उन्होंने कहा कि आज को मैंने दिल्ली पुलिस स्पेशल के कार्यालय जाकर दिल्ली हिंसा में असली दोषियों के गिरफतार होने के बाद, मेरे खिलाफ चल रहे अभियान की शिकायत की है। मेरे खिलाफ चल रहे अभियान को बंद किया जाना चाहिए। 
bjp kapil mishra complaint delhi police

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

