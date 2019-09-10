शहर चुनें

भीमा-कोरेगांव हिंसाः पुणे पुलिस ने नोएडा में डीयू प्रोफेसर के घर मारा छापा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नोएडा Updated Tue, 10 Sep 2019 02:59 PM IST
भीमा-कोरेगांव हिंसा मामले में पुणे पुलिस ने मंगलवार दिन में नोएडा स्थित एक डीयू प्रोफेसर के घर पर छापेमारी की। जिन प्रोफेसर के घर पर छापेमारी हुई है उनका नाम हनी बाबू है।
गौरतलब है कि 2018 में भीमा-कोरेगांव में हिंसा भड़क गई थी और पुलिस को इसके पीछे नक्सलियों के होने का शक है जिसके चलते कई लोगों के घर पर छापेमारी हो चुकी है, वहीं पूर्व में कई लोगों को उनके घर में ही नजरबंद किया जा चुका है।


 
