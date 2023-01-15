Delhi: हंसराज कॉलेज में नॉनवेज फूड खाने पर रोक, कैंटीन में मिल रहा शाकाहारी खाना

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी के हंसराज कॉलेज की कैंटीन और हॉस्टल में केवल शाकाहारी खाना मिल रहा है। कोविड महामारी के बाद ऑफलाइन पढ़ाई फिर से शुरू होने के बाद कैंटीन या हॉस्टल में छात्रों को मांसाहारी खाना परोसना बंद कर दिया है।
Delhi University's Hansraj College has stopped serving non-vegetarian food to students in the canteen or hostel after the offline mode of study resumed after the Covid pandemic (14.01) pic.twitter.com/BDXC0fmolY— ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.