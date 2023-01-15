Delhi: हंसराज कॉलेज में नॉनवेज फूड खाने पर रोक, कैंटीन में मिल रहा शाकाहारी खाना

दिल्ली यूनिवर्सिटी के हंसराज कॉलेज की कैंटीन और हॉस्टल में केवल शाकाहारी खाना मिल रहा है। कोविड महामारी के बाद ऑफलाइन पढ़ाई फिर से शुरू होने के बाद कैंटीन या हॉस्टल में छात्रों को मांसाहारी खाना परोसना बंद कर दिया है।

Delhi University's Hansraj College has stopped serving non-vegetarian food to students in the canteen or hostel after the offline mode of study resumed after the Covid pandemic (14.01) pic.twitter.com/BDXC0fmolY