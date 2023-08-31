Delhi: DERC के नए अध्यक्ष जयंत नाथ को आतिशी ने दिलाई शपथ, सीएम केजरीवाल ने दी बधाई

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
दिल्ली विद्युत नियामक आयोग को अपना नया अध्यक्ष मिल चुका है। हाईकोर्ट के पूर्व न्यायाधीश जयंत नाथ डीईआरसी के अस्थायी अध्यक्ष नियुक्त किया गया है। गुरुवार को दिल्ली की उर्जा मंत्री आतिशी ने दिल्ली विद्युत नियामक आयोग के नवनियुक्त अस्थायी अध्यक्ष जयंत नाथ को शपथ दिलाई। इस मौके पर दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने बधाई दी।
I wholeheartedly welcome Retd Justice Jayant Nath ji as the new Chairperson of DERC. Congratulations and best wishes. Electricity is a very vital sector and we have been trying our best to keep improving it. I assure full cooperation of my govt. https://t.co/gXbgIWpslD— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 31, 2023
