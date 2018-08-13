शहर चुनें

जेएनयू के छात्र नेता उमर खालिद पर जानलेवा हमला, बाल-बाल बचे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 13 Aug 2018 02:58 PM IST
उमर खालिद
उमर खालिद - फोटो : ani
जेएनयू के छात्र नेता उमर खालिद पर सोमवार सुबह किसी अज्ञात शख्स ने जानलेवा हमला कर दिया। हालांकि इस हमले में उमर को कुछ नहीं हुआ, वह ठीक हैं।
जानकारी के अनुसार आज दिन में उमर खालिद पर कांस्टीट्यूशन क्लब के बाहर एक अज्ञात शख्स ने गोली चला दी जो उमर के बिल्कुल पास से होकर निकली। भागते वक्त हमलावर की पिस्तौल गिर गई। हालांकि अभी ये पता नहीं चल सका है इस हमले की वजह क्या है। अब तक मिली जानकारी के अनुसार हमलावर की बंदूक बरामद कर ली गई है।

एक प्रत्यक्षदर्शी के मुताबिक कांस्टीट्यूशन क्लब में एक इवेंट था और उमर खालिद हमारे साथ चल रहा था। हम एक टी स्टॉल पर थे जब सफेद शर्ट में एक शख्स हमारे पास आया, हमें धक्का दिया और खुलेआम उमर पर फायरिंग की।

धक्के की वजह से खालिद का बैलेंस बिगड़ गया और वह नीचे गिर गया जिसकी वजह से उसे गोली नहीं लगी। हमने उस शख्स को पकड़ने की कोशिश की। उसने कुछ एरियल शॉट्स मारे जिससे उसकी हाथ से पिस्तौल गिर गया और वह भाग गया।

