शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Amit Shah flags off NaMo Merchandise vans from BJP Headquarters at Deendayal Upadhyaya Marg

अमित शाह ने 'नमो मर्चेंडाइज' की वैन को दिखाई हरी झंडी, लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए करेगी प्रचार-प्रसार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 04 Mar 2019 05:31 PM IST
amit shah at bjp office
amit shah at bjp office
ख़बर सुनें
भारतीय जनता पार्टी के अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने सोमवार को दीनदयाल उपाध्याय मार्ग स्थित पार्टी मुख्यालय से 'नमो मर्चेंडाइज' की वैन को हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। इस वैन के जरिए भाजपा लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 का प्रचार करेगी। 
 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक वैन में पार्टी प्रचार की अनोखी सामग्री लोगों में वितरित की जाएगी जिसमें नमो टी-शर्ट, कैप इत्यादि शामिल हैं।   

Recommended

sarkari naukri SBI Recruitment 2019 know how to apply for many posts sarkari jobs
Jobs

SBI में बिना कोई परीक्षा दिए पाएं नौकरी, मिलेगा 25 लाख पैकेज, मौका निकल न जाए

4 मार्च 2019

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 2019
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल (4 से 10 मार्च) : ग्रह परिवर्तन से मार्च का पहला हफ्ता कैसा बीतेगा

4 मार्च 2019

PM Modi, rivaba ravindra jadeja
Cricket News

इस भारतीय क्रिकेटर की पत्नी ने की राजनीति में एंट्री, थामा भाजपा का दामन

4 मार्च 2019

महाशिवरात्रि पर विशेष पूजन से पूरी होगी शत्रुओं पर विजय की कामना
ज्योतिष समाधान

महाशिवरात्रि पर विशेष पूजन से पूरी होगी शत्रुओं पर विजय की कामना
Lifestyle

महाशिवरात्रि 2019: शिवलिंग पर भूलकर भी ना चढ़ाएं ये 5 चीजें, भोलेनाथ हो सकते हैं नाराज

4 मार्च 2019

shivling
turmeric
tulsi
til
Lifestyle

महाशिवरात्रि 2019: शिवलिंग पर भूलकर भी ना चढ़ाएं ये 5 चीजें, भोलेनाथ हो सकते हैं नाराज

4 मार्च 2019

Lifestyle

Maha Shivaratri 2019ः इन वॉलपेपर्स से मित्रों, प्रियजनों को भेजिए महाशिवरात्रि की शुभकामनाएं

4 मार्च 2019

Mahashivratri 2019
Mahashivratri 2019
Mahashivratri 2019
Mahashivratri 2019
Lifestyle

Maha Shivaratri 2019ः इन वॉलपेपर्स से मित्रों, प्रियजनों को भेजिए महाशिवरात्रि की शुभकामनाएं

4 मार्च 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी-राहुल गांधी
India News

ऑर्डिनेंस फैक्ट्री को लेकर राहुल का पीएम पर निशाना, पूछा- क्या आपको बिलकुल शर्म नहीं आती

4 मार्च 2019

Kumbh 2019: टाटा नमक की अनूठी पहल, बुजुर्गों और विकलांग तीर्थयात्रियों को संगम पहुंचाकर कराया स्नान
Impact feature

Kumbh 2019: टाटा नमक की अनूठी पहल, बुजुर्गों और विकलांग तीर्थयात्रियों को संगम पहुंचाकर कराया स्नान
विज्ञापन
lok sabha election 2019 election amit shah namo merchandise bjp
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

मुर्तजा अली
India News

कौन हैं शहीदों के परिवार वालों को 110 करोड़ देने का एलान करने वाले मुर्तजा अली?

4 मार्च 2019

आम आदमी पार्टी
India News

गांधी के पौत्र सहित आप के वो पांच चेहरे जो 2014 का लोकसभा चुनाव लड़े, अब कहां चले गए

4 मार्च 2019

शहीद सूरजमल का परिवार
Delhi NCR

मजदूरी कर गुजर बसर करने को मजबूर शहीद का परिवार, 1965 के युद्ध में दिया था सर्वोच्च बलिदान

4 मार्च 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन
India News

भारत का पाकिस्तान को करारा जवाब, मध्यस्थता की बात ना रूस ने की, ना ओआईसी ने

3 मार्च 2019

martyr vinod kumar
Delhi NCR

शहीद विनोद ने पत्नी से फोन पर आखिरी बार कहे ऐसे शब्द, सुनकर आंखें भर आएंगी

3 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

पीएम मोदी का विरोधियों पर निशाना, इन सात 'डर' को भारत के लिए बताया अच्छा

3 मार्च 2019

Who was the woman walking with IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at Wagah border
India News

कौन है पाकिस्तान से वाघा बॉर्डर तक अभिनंदन के साथ आई यह महिला, जिनकी हो रही है चर्चा

2 मार्च 2019

अमित शाह
India News

भाजपा के नए कार्यालय में वास्तु दोष, अमित शाह को नहीं आया रास

2 मार्च 2019

अभिनंदन और बीते 60 घंटे?
India News

हिम्मत और हौसले की मिसाल विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन लौटे देश, कैसे गुजरे बीते 60 घंटे

2 मार्च 2019

Air force and navy chiefs get Z-plus security
India News

वायुसेना और नौसेना प्रमुखों को मिलेगी जेड प्लस सुरक्षा

2 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

चोरी की कारें
Delhi NCR

नोएडा से चुराकर मणिपुर में बेची जा रहीं कारें, बीते साल 1964 वाहनों को चोरों ने लगाया ठिकाना

जिले से ऑन डिमांड कारें चुराकर नॉर्थ ईस्ट से लेकर नेपाल तक बेची जा रही हैं। नॉर्थ ईस्ट के कई राज्य इन चोरी के वाहनों के हब बन चुके हैं, लेकिन वाहन चोर गिरोह का ठिकाना अब मणिपुर बनता जा रहा है।

4 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
Arvind Kejriwal and Amit Shah
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल का हमला- 'अपने चुनावी फायदे के लिए क्या अमित शाह और भाजपा सेना को झूठा बोल रहे हैं?'

4 मार्च 2019

nsui protest
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: एनएसयूआई के कार्यकताओं ने रोकी मेट्रो, मोदी-केजरीवाल के खिलाफ नारेबाजी, ये है वजह

4 मार्च 2019

आम्रपाली समूह के सीएमडी अनिल शर्मा
Delhi NCR

आम्रपाली समूह ने खुलवा रखे थे 200 बैंक खाते, बनाई गई थीं 40 से ज्यादा फर्जी कंपनियां

4 मार्च 2019

शहीद सूरजमल का परिवार
Delhi NCR

मजदूरी कर गुजर बसर करने को मजबूर शहीद का परिवार, 1965 के युद्ध में दिया था सर्वोच्च बलिदान

4 मार्च 2019

अऱविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली पूर्ण राज्य हुआ तो 10 साल में सबको मकान: सीएम केजरीवाल

4 मार्च 2019

दिल्ली लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए आप उम्मीदवारों का एलान
India News

दिल्ली: लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए आम आदमी पार्टी ने 6 उम्मीदवारों का किया एलान

2 मार्च 2019

बारिश के आसार
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली एनसीआर में आज बारिश की संभावना, मौसम विभाग ने जारी किया अलर्ट

4 मार्च 2019

समझौता एक्सप्रेस (फाइल)
Delhi NCR

महज एक दर्जन यात्रियों को लेकर पाकिस्तान रवाना हुई समझौता एक्सप्रेस

4 मार्च 2019

शिक्षक
Prayagraj

शिक्षक भर्ती के लिए काउंसलिंग प्रक्रिया कल से होगी शुरू, पूरी जानकारी यहां मिलेगी

3 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

सांसद सावित्री बाई फूले ने बीजेपी से दिया इस्तीफा,कांग्रेस का थामा दामन

यूपी में बीजेपी को एक बड़ा झटका लगा है। भाजपा सांसद सावित्री बाई फूले ने बीजेपी का दामन छोड़कर कांग्रेस का दामन थाम लिया है।

2 मार्च 2019

अभिनंदन 1:41

अभिनंदन से दिल्ली में रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने की मुलाकात, कहा अभिनंदन पर गर्व है

2 मार्च 2019

आप 3:52

2019 के लोकसभा चुनावों के लिए आम आदमी पार्टी ने किया अपने 6 उम्मीदवारों का एलान

2 मार्च 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:30

पीएम मोदी ने दिल्ली की वायलेट लाइन में की मेट्रो की सवारी, सेल्फी लेने की लगी होड़

26 फरवरी 2019

दिल्ली 1:13

दिल्ली के करोल बाग में गिरा इमारत का हिस्सा, सुरक्षित निकाले गए चार लोग

24 फरवरी 2019

Related

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

चिढ़ाने पर छोटे भाई की कैंची घोंपकर कर दी हत्या, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

4 मार्च 2019

Narendra Modi
Delhi NCR

पीएम ने रात भर जागकर रखी एयर स्ट्राइक पर नजर, तभी किया आराम जब...

27 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Kanpur

किडनी कांड में खुलासा, दिल्ली के मेट्रो स्टेशन पर तय होता था सौदा

4 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे लगाने पर युवक की पिटाई

1 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

सेक्टर-62 मेट्रो रूट पर आज होगी सुरक्षा मानकों की जांच, जल्द शुरू होगा संचालन

4 मार्च 2019

rapid rail
Delhi NCR

प्रधानमंत्री 8 मार्च को करेंगे रैपिड ट्रेन प्रोजेक्ट का शिलान्यास 

4 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.