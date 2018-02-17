अपना शहर चुनें

9 महीने में ही कांग्रेस में दोबारा शामिल हुए अरविंदर सिंह लवली, थाम लिया था BJP का दामन

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 17 Feb 2018 12:16 PM IST
ajay maken confirms that arvinder singh lovely rejoins congress after 9 months of joining bjp
नौ महीने पहले कांग्रेस छोड़कर बीजेपी में शामिल होने वाले अरविंदर सिंह लवली ने शनिवार को दोबारा कांग्रेस ज्वाइन कर ली है। लवली ने ठीक एमसीडी चुनाव से पहले नाराजगी की वजह से बीजेपी ज्वाइन कर ली थी।
अरविंदर सिंह लवली के दोबारा कांग्रेस में शामिल होने की बात पर मुहर लगाते हुए खुद कांग्रेस के दिल्ली अध्यक्ष अजय माकन ने जानकारी दी है कि लवली ने दोबारा कांग्रेस ज्वाइन कर ली है।




कहा जा रहा है कि लवली की वापसी के पीछे राहुल गांधी का हाथ है। सूत्रों का कहना है कि लवली और राहुल गांधी की एक मीटिंग हुई थी और उन्हीं के समझाने पर लवली ने कांग्रेस में शामिल होने का कदम उठाया है।

कट्टर कांग्रेसी हैं लवली
