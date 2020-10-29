शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Air Quality Index is at 401 in Anand Vihar, 405 in Alipur and 410 in Wazirpur

दिल्ली में हवा का स्तर गंभीर, आज भी कई जगह एक्यूआई 400 के पार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 29 Oct 2020 07:01 AM IST
विज्ञापन
pollution in delhi
pollution in delhi - फोटो : अमर उजाला

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली में हवा का स्तर लगातार गंभीर बना हुआ है। दिल्ली प्रदूषण नियंत्रण समिति के आंकड़ों के अनुसार आज आनंद विहार, अलीपुर और वजीरपुर में एक्यूआई क्रमशः 401, 405 और 410 रहा, जो कि गंभीर श्रेणी में है।  
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states delhi ncr pollution grap cpcb air pollution in delhi stubble burning air quality index delhi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन वर्तमान
World

पाक विदेश मंत्री कुरैशी ने कहा था- अभिनंदन को जानें दें, नहीं तो भारत 9 बजे कर देगा हमला

29 अक्टूबर 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Ghazipur

गाजीपुर मेंं सुसाइड नोट लिख कर व्यवसायी ने जान दी

29 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
लॉन्ग कोविड (Long Covid)
Health & Fitness

Long Covid: कोरोना के पांच या अधिक लक्षण वाले मरीजों को 'लॉन्ग कोविड' का ज्यादा खतरा

29 अक्टूबर 2020

फाइल फोटो...
Chandigarh

नाराज हाईकोर्ट ने कहा- क्यों न आदेश में लिख दें, पंजाब सरकार संविधान के अनुसार चलने में नाकाम

29 अक्टूबर 2020

मुंगेर एसपी लिपि सिंह, जनरल डायर
India News

जानिए कौन था जनरल डायर, जिससे की जा रही मुंगेर एसपी लिपि सिंह की तुलना

28 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Aligarh

हाथरस कांड: बिटिया की मौत को एक माह बीता, कब उजागर होंगे असली गुनहगार, सबको है इसका इंतजार

28 अक्टूबर 2020

प्रियंका सिंह, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और रिया चक्रवर्ती
Bollywood

रिया चक्रवर्ती के आरोपों को सीबीआई ने बताया काल्पनिक, बोले- सुशांत की बहनों पर FIR गैरकानूनी है

28 अक्टूबर 2020

आरोग्य सेतु
India News

आरोग्य सेतु एप को किसने बनाया? अब सरकार ने दी है इसपर सफाई

28 अक्टूबर 2020

Karan Johar
Bollywood

गोवा सरकार ने करण जौहर के प्रोडक्शन से माफी मांगने को कहा, शूटिंग के दौरान गांव में गंदगी फैलाने का आरोप

28 अक्टूबर 2020

पेट्रोल पंप
Automobiles

अगर आप बाइक या स्कूटर पर बैठे-बैठे भरवाते हैं पेट्रोल, तो फेफड़े हो सकते हैं खराब, ये है वजह

28 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X