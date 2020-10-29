दिल्ली में हवा का स्तर गंभीर, आज भी कई जगह एक्यूआई 400 के पार

Delhi: Air Quality Index is at 401 in Anand Vihar, 405 in Alipur and 410 in Wazirpur; all three in 'severe' category as per Delhi Pollution Control Committee data. pic.twitter.com/nP9kuvOz9R— ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020
